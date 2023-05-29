Did you know?

It takes just $60 to save a preborn baby from abortion. But with nearly a million babies facing abortion this year, we must act now. Your $60 gift today will provide an ultrasound to a mother considering abortion and help her choose life. Don’t delay, save a life.

GIVE NOW
Choose the amount you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png

Did you know?

It takes just $60 to save a preborn baby from abortion. Your gift today will provide an ultrasound to a mother considering abortion and help her choose life.

GIVE NOW

Choose the amount
you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

10 Ways to Develop a Missions Culture in Your Church

  • By Paul Davis
Share:
Sunrise over a city.
If you want your church to engage in and be excited about missions, be encouraged: you can create a church culture that infuses missions into every facet of your ministry. Consider these ten guidelines we have learned through our years in ministry.

Our drive as church leaders must be to instill a passion for proclaiming Christ to the nations into the DNA of our churches. We want every member to find and fulfill their role in the Great Commission, challenging the myth that missions is only for the elite.

But how does a leader move disciples beyond temporary excitement toward the positive, repeated, missional actions that create a missions culture within a church?

My observations have been confirmed time after time: the church members mostinvolved in missions become those most excited about missions. Engagement in missions drives excitement about missions.

If you want your church to engage in and be excited about missions, be encouraged: you can create a church culture that infuses missions into every facet of your ministry. Consider these ten guidelines we have learned through our years in ministry.

1. Capitalize on relationships

Missions, at its core, is all about relationship. We can only accomplish Jesus’ command to make disciples in the context of a relationship between a disciple maker and those being discipled—to bring them into a deeper relationship with God. This begins in the local church. As we “equip the saints for the work of ministry” (Ephesians 4:12), we teach them to take what they have learned within the church walls and help them find the best means to carry it to the lost world outside.

Since we are engaged in a relational task, the best way to create a missions culture is by asking, Who? God has granted spiritual gifts to every believer, not only for use in a specific local church but for developing his global body. Who in your church is gifted and passionate about missions? Every church has a unique set of members, contacts, partnerships, and history ordained by God. As you look for your church’s niche in missions, examine the people or organizations with whom God has already connected you, both inside and outside your church. Then, capitalize on those existing relationships.

You can, of course, expand beyond your current connections. Proactively seek missionaries and organizations that align with your church’s goals and begin a relationship with them. Make sure to keep the number of partners at a level that allows you to develop and maintain a deep relationship with each one.

Collaboration can be beneficial for meeting logistical needs your church may not be equipped to handle. Partner with an organization like ABWE to provide your missionaries with opportunities, training, and resources.

2. Establish an articulated goal

Every journey begins by determining a destination and charting a course. To ensure that your church’s missions efforts are effective, you will want to establish an articulated goal to focus your ministry. Determine a vision based on Matthew 28:18-20. As you consider Christ’s command, identify specific global needs that your church is equipped to meet. Refine these ideas into an articulated goal, ensuring it is clear, understandable, and measurable. It should be achievable and able to be celebrated when you meet it.

Resist the temptation to make your goal either too broad to be achievable—i.e., We aim to reach the world for Christ—or so limited that it will exclude your church’s built-in relationships—i.e., We only send church planters to unreached, unengaged people groups in restricted-access countries.

Even after establishing a clearly articulated goal, you must navigate the tension between the goal and the relationships in your church. In my church, several people approached us with creative ideas for serving missionally through a camp ministry that did not directly align with our clearly articulated goal. We adjusted, viewing our relationships as divinely appointed opportunities.

Once your church has a clearly articulated goal, order your church activities, events, meetings, and budget priorities to reflect your vision. Identify and eliminate any extraneous programs that distract from your goal. Develop a stewardship mindset to help your congregation understand and embrace these changes—not only in finances but with time and personnel. God has given the church everything it has; it is not ours. Therefore, give generously and freely, using all resources to advance Christ’s kingdom.

3. Reflect every generation in your church

Every person, at every age, has a significant role to play in the Great Commission. Please do not leave anyone out!

Integrating missions into all areas of your church is essential to creating a deeply rooted missions culture, including preschool children, school-age children, youth, young adults, singles, married couples, divorcees, new parents, empty nesters, and retirees. Introduce every age group and demographic to ways to be involved through prayer, sending, supporting, or going. Creatively engage each age group.

4. Involve all age groups in your missions team/committee

Create a deep bench for your missions committee or task force. We often picture missions committees as functioning like small, formal committees seated around a conference table—but why not go bigger?  

Invite church members from all age groups to participate in your committee. Try including two elementary-age children, two teens, two college students, and more adults from various life stages. Your entire committee need not meet at the same time; you can have subgroups that oversee distinct aspects of your missions ministry. You may invite adults with business backgrounds to serve on a budget or personnel subgroup, while children could participate in an event subgroup. Kids can give input into what they want to do in the church. Even if their ideas do not come to fruition, including them gets them thinking and engaged in missions from a highly impressionable age. Creating teams with a wide slice of your congregation increases ownership and involvement.

5. Preach the Great Commission

Pastor, teaching about missions is vital. Strive to integrate mission references into various sermons, not just during a missions emphasis Sunday. Educate your congregation on the command of missions (Matthew 28:18-20), the value of missions, and the believer’s obligation to participate (Ephesians 4:12).

The Holy Spirit prompts and convicts through his Word, so focus on biblical passages concerning missions while remembering the power of story to connect with your listeners. Accounts of pioneers like Hudson Taylor, Adoniram Judson, and Amy Carmichael have inspired Christians for generations. Powerful biographies and stories of transformed lives—from your congregation and missionaries—are powerful tools to reveal what God is doing today through ordinary people.

6. Instruct in personal evangelism and discipleship

Whether you are training your church members to reach people across the parking lot or the world, they must know how to share the gospel and disciple new believers. Make discussing, teaching, and modeling evangelism and discipleship a regular practice in your church.

Select your approach strategically. Find or develop a reproducible discipleship process to use cross-culturally. Believers who know how to share their faith and disciple others will grow passionate to do so—and this passion often extends to reaching those in cross-cultural contexts.

7. Make every meeting a prayer meeting

Churches should build a biblical culture of missions on a culture of prayer. Christ instructed us to “pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest” (Matthew 9:38), so we must prioritize prayer in every church meeting.

Keeping an updated prayer list for missionaries and ministries worldwide can be a helpful reminder to the congregation. Try praying for your current missionaries by memory, asking those in attendance to pray for each missionary as their name comes to mind. One person may remember a missionary, someone else does not, and together, you will likely be able to pray for everyone. This approach more deeply engages the mind and heart.

8. Develop a short-term missions program

Provide opportunities for your congregation to engage the nations through short-term trips. Through first-hand experience on the field, church members will experience the needs, struggles, and joys of cross-cultural ministry, all while meeting the needs of their ministry partners.

Short-term trips are essential for church leadership. Plan regular visits to your missionaries, deepening your relationship with them as you witness their lives and ministry overseas. Model relationship building with missionaries to your congregation at home.

9. Keep missions visible to your congregation

Do not allow missions to become a second-class ministry relegated to the background. Create a communication hub to post updates on your missionaries and missions ministry. Use it to disseminate crucial information on mission opportunities. This could be a physical location in your church, like a kiosk or bulletin board, a page on your church’s website, or a Facebook group.

Schedule regular missions emphasis weekends, inviting your missionaries to visit and focusing your messages on teaching and training the congregation in missions. Include specific opportunities for giving, going, serving, and prayer.

10. Celebrate well

Few churches take time to celebrate what God is doing in missions, but joy is a vital part of creating culture. Celebrate reaching milestones in your clearly defined goal. Hold a banquet when you or your missionaries meet your objective. Take the time to publicly rejoice and praise God for his gracious work among the nations.

Creating a biblical culture of missions within your church is not easy, but it is well worth the effort to see your church passionately and actively carrying the gospel throughout the world. May God bless you as you lead your church into his harvest.

Related:

8 Looming Dangers of Short-Term Missions Trips

10 Ways Short-Term Missions Trips Provide Value

Every Pastor’s Secret Advantage in Missions

©2023 Paul Davis. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

ChurchChurch LeadershipChurch Outreach

You May Also Like

a young man stands on a stage in front of an audience
Church

Pastors as Guardians of Sound Doctrine

Pastors must be theologians and apologists in this world awash in false doctrine, theological confusion, and spiritual deception. As shepherds of the church, they must guard the flock. They must shoulder the duty and take up the privilege of being truth-tellers about what matters most.

October 7, 2019
Shown from behind, a shepherd dressed like a hiker leading a flock of sheep down a narrow tree-lined path
Church

Celebrating Pastor Appreciation Month

Pastor Appreciation Month is a special time that congregations set aside each year to honor their pastoral families for their sacrificial dedication.

October 7, 2019
Church

Pastoral Care and Discipleship in a Time of Crisis

Christians have been here before, and we can take comfort and wisdom from the actions of those who faced these kinds of things well. During the first 100 years or so of the early church, there are letters written by Roman governors during times of plague talking about the behavior of this strange new group of people, Christians.

March 19, 2020
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin