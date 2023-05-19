3 Things I Learned from Tim Keller

I never had the opportunity to meet Tim Keller, but I learned a lot from him.

Tim Keller was a deep thinker, a committed family man, and a pastor dedicated to planting more healthy churches. As a young church planter almost 10 years ago, I felt Tim Keller’s impact on me and the work our family was doing to reach the small town of Jefferson City, Missouri, with the gospel. His book, Center Church, helped form many of my ideas about church planting.

But more recently, a story I heard while interviewing his son Michael for The Focused Pastor impacted me even more deeply. In a culture that seems to spotlight men who are incredible orators but lack the character of Jesus, Michael’s story really stood out.

Here’s what I learned from that story:

1. Real apologies matter

Michael talked about how his dad rarely yelled, but one time his dad raised his voice to discipline his son for misbehaving. Michael described how his dad returned in tears, seeking his son’s forgiveness. As a father of three young boys, I wish I could say I have never yelled at them. But Keller’s example of genuine remorse and repentance still rings in my ears.

2. Kids remember genuine repentance

Michael explained how he still remembers that impactful moment. His dad’s genuine repentance spoke volumes to him. Moreover, sitting there listening to him recount this story to me, holding back tears of his own, spoke to the impact that dads have on their kids. And Tim Keller left a God-honoring impact on his kids, making me want to do the same.

3. The medium and the message matter

So often, people believe that as long they speak the truth, they can share it any way that they wish. Others believe that if they are loving in their approach, proclaiming truth can take a back seat. Scripture affirms neither of these ideas. Instead, God calls us to speak the “truth in love” (Ephesians 4:15). Tim Keller sought to do both. He addressed difficult theological questions with the heart of a pastor. Keller cared about the message and the medium that it was delivered through.

For pastors today, Tim Keller serves as a gentle example of someone willing to speak the truth in love, unwilling to compromise on either aspect.

While we mourn with the family over the loss of Tim, we celebrate a man who finished the race well and now enters his reward. And we thank God for the impact he had on the lives of so many for the glory of God.