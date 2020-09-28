You can still help us meet our $4 million goal to rescue babies!

Save babies from abortion and support SEE LIFE 2020!

Give to Save a Life!

Yes, I’ll help save babies from abortion!
$30
$60
$120
Other

You can still help us meet our $4 million goal to rescue babies!

Save babies from abortion and support SEE LIFE 2020!

Give to Save a Life!

Yes, I’ll help save babies from abortion!
$30
$60
$90
$120

You can still help us meet our $4 million goal to rescue babies!

Save babies from abortion and support SEE LIFE 2020!

Give to Save a Life!

Yes, I’ll help save babies from abortion!

$30
$60
$90
$120
Focus on the Family | Home
adventures-in-odyssey-logo
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
boundless-logo
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Every $60 saves
a baby!
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

4 Simple Ways To Honor Your Pastor

By Mark Dance
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
two men shaking hands
October is a great opportunity for church members to honor and bless your pastor(s), but if your church calendar won’t cooperate - do it any time of the year like a key anniversary or birthday.

Scripture is crystal clear about the importance of honoring our pastors, yet the pastor is often the one who is left to initiate it. I have almost three decades of first hand pastoral experience with this awkwardness since Focus on the Family initiated Pastor Appreciation Month in 1994.

I am writing this post directly to key church leaders to help them take full advantage of this opportunity to create a culture of double-honor in your church this month. Here are four ideas to help prime the pastor appreciation pump in your church this October.

  1. Own The Initiative

At the end of this post I will share some free tools to help you pull this off, however what good are these ideas without someone to implement them? Will you take the initiative to step up and lead out? If you do, I believe your church will follow your lead and your pastor will appreciate your efforts tremendously.

Aaron and Hur stepped up by lifting up Moses’s hands during a crucial battle: “When Moses’ hands grew heavy …  Aaron and Hur supported his hands, one on one side and one on the other so that his hands remained steady until the sun went down” (Exodus 17:12).

Your pastor needs an Aaron or Hur to do for him what he cannot do for himself.

     2. Recognize Your Pastor Publicly

“Now we ask you, brothers, to give recognition to those who labor among you and lead you in the Lord and admonish you” (1 Thess 5:12).

Respect is rarely more than a noble sentiment. A Pastor Appreciation Day or Month can help your church members translate private sentiments into public expressions of love, respect, and appreciation. A public blessing on Sunday morning increases the positive impact exponentially – for your pastor, your church, and your Lord.

     3. Encourage Your Pastor Personally

“Regard them very highly in love because of their work” (1 Thess 5:13).

I have pastored churches for 28 years and cannot remember ever having to lead my church through a toxic season like 2020. Your pastor has imperfectly juggled a pandemic, protests, and politics all while being second guessed by many, including himself. Pastors need encouragement every year, but need and deserve it more than ever this year!

Personally write a note or take him to lunch to clarify that he is a beloved member of your church family and not just an employee.

     4. Bless Your Pastor Tangibly

The pastor’s job is to take care of his church, and it is the church’s job to tangibly take care of their pastors. Your pastor’s job and joy is to keep watch over you (Heb 13:17), but sometimes he needs you to watch over him – and his wife – as well.

My favorite idea is to leave a blessing basket in the worship lobby on Sundays in October for people to leave cards and gifts for their pastor(s). Here are a few other ideas from Focus on the Family and Care4Pastors to help you to bless them.

“The elders who are good leaders should be considered worthy of an ample honorarium (double-honor), especially those who work hard at preaching and teaching” (1 Timothy 5:17).

October is a great opportunity for church members to honor and bless your pastor(s), but if your church calendar won’t cooperate – do it any time of the year like a key anniversary or birthday.

Whether you are a pastor or member, please forward this post to the appropriate leader(s).

God bless you for blessing your pastor!

Copyright © 2020 Mark Dance. All rights reserved. Used with Permission. 

Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

mark-dance-headshot
Mark Dance

Mark Dance, D.Min. is the Director of Pastoral Development for Oklahoma Baptists, and the Executive Director of Care4Pastors. He speaks at churches, conferences, and retreats—often with his wife Janet. Mark has contributed to several books and offers weekly encouragement at MarkDance.net.

More by Mark Dance

You May Also Like

Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram

Fill out the form below, and we will email you a reminder.

Fill out the form below, and we will email you a reminder.

Test