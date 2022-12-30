6 Priorities to Resolve for Pastors

When Jonathan Edwards was still a young man, he famously penned 70 resolutions. Consider resolution #4: “Resolved, never to do any manner of thing, whether in soul or body, less or more, but what tends to the glory of God; nor be, nor suffer it, if I can avoid it.” Edwards was an intense man. He would often lament in his journal of his failure to keep these resolutions and bemoan his lack of spirituality.

Resolutions, be they “New Year’s” or any other, have their place, but they can also set us up for failure and discouragement. I recently read an article on New Year’s resolutions for pastors. It was exhausting just reading the article, much less following through on it. The general thrust of the article was not hard to catch – you need to do more!

Many pastors are already doing too much. Their new year’s resolution should be, “I will do less.” They should be praying and asking God to give them discernment to know what is essential to their ministry calling and what they should cut.

In this article, I want to encourage you in your pastoral calling, not inform you of all you should be doing. In recent decades, the simplicity of the pastoral vocation (best distilled in the words of my professor, “preach the word and love the people”) has become increasingly and unnecessarily complicated.

Nonetheless, in the spirit of the season, here are six resolutions for the pastor. These resolutions are not so much about doing more as they are about prioritizing the right things.

1. Prioritize preaching the gospel to yourself every day

Pastors center a big part of their work on preaching and teaching (2 Timothy 4:2). Sometimes, in the craziness of sermon preparation, lesson planning, and bible studies, the pastor forgets to preach to himself.

Remind yourself daily of gospel promises such as:

God loves me (Romans 1:7).

All my sins have been forgiven (Psalm 103:10-12).

My worth is not in what I own, nor in any of my accomplishments.

My identity is rooted and grounded in Christ.

My inheritance in heaven is secure (1 Peter 1:4-5).

God is for me, not against me (Romans 8:31).

Make a habit of meditating on the goodness and power of Jesus. Remind yourself that even though your sins are like scarlet, you have been washed clean in the blood of the Lamb (Isaiah 1:18).

2. Prioritize reading and studying more

A few years before Billy Graham passed away, he was interviewed by Greta Van Susteren. In one of the questions, Van Susteren asked Graham, “If you were to do things over again, would you do things differently? Graham said he would study more, pray more, travel less, and praise the Lord more.

If Billy Graham thought he needed to read and pray more, how much more so you and me? As it says in Acts 6:4, “But we will devote ourselves to prayer and the ministry of the word.”

Perhaps it is time for you to read through the Bible again in 2023. I have utilized many Bible reading plans over the years, but my favorite is Robert Murray M’Cheyne’s plan.

Pastor, do all you can to immerse yourself in God’s Word. When your well is deep, you can better nourish your people. I would also encourage you in the direction of reading spiritual classics. One example is Knowing God, by J.I. Packer. Remember, it is not always about the number of books you read, but the quality.

3. Prioritize mentoring and discipling relationships.

Paul exhorted Timothy, “and what you have heard from me in the presence of many witnesses entrust to faithful men who will be able to teach others also” (2 Timothy 2:2).

You already know how important it is to mentor and disciple believers. You know how important it is to train and mobilize leaders within your church. Hone in on this strategic work, and prioritize the individuals who most need your investment in 2023 and want it.

At the same time, don’t forget your need for relational investment. Just as Moses needed Jethro to speak wisdom and truth into his life (Exodus 18), so do you. Seek out another man to mentor and sharpen you (Proverbs 27:17).

4. Prioritize spending more time with your family

The Bible says, “Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her” (Ephesians 5:25). Let that sink in. Christ loved his bride (the church) by dying for her. That’s a high calling for any man, but especially for pastors, as they are to model such sacrificial love.

Your bride needs care and nurturing. Your bride needs help with the kids. And at times, your bride needs a listening ear. In short, your bride needs you. Make sure in 2023 that you are not giving your wife your emotional and physical leftovers. Give her your best!

Additionally, if you’re a dad, try to spend more time with your kids. I’ve never heard someone say after their children were grown up, “I wish I’d spent less time with my kids.” Almost always, it’s the opposite.

Spend as much time as you can with your family, and take every opportunity to point them to the loveliness of Jesus.

5. Prioritize resting more

Burnout in ministry is at an all-time high. Pastors are considering leaving the ministry in droves, many with no plans to re-enter when they get healthier. There are several reasons for this trend, one of them being a lack of rest.

Pastor, are you consistently taking a day off each week? Are you taking a quarterly retreat to pray, journal, and meditate on Scripture? Are you taking an annual vacation with your family? These are all ways to recharge and find renewal in your ministry calling.

Furthermore, are you able to say “no” to good opportunities that come your way but are outside your job description or area of giftedness? The pastor who says “yes” to everything is on the fast track to burnout.

6. Prioritize growing in your knowledge of Christ

The greatest thing in all the world is knowing Christ (John 17:3). Don’t waste your time on trivial pursuits. Paul told the Corinthian believers, “For I decided to know nothing among you except Jesus Christ and him crucified” (1 Corinthians 2:2).

How much time do you spend scrolling social media each day? Probably too much. Take inventory of your life and aim to channel all your energies toward knowing and serving Jesus (Philippians 3:10).

An old John Newton hymn starts off like this: “How sweet the name of Jesus sounds in a believer’s ear! It soothes his sorrow, heals his wounds, and drives away his fear.” Amen!

Rest for Your Weary Soul

Pastor, as we say goodbye to 2022 and enter into another new year, strive to make the best use of your time and find your rest in Jesus.

Whatever burdens you are carrying, take them to our Lord.

His invitation is glorious. “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28).