The Usefulness of Topical Sermons

In my first preaching class in Bible college, the professor assigned me to preach a topical sermon. In my youthful arrogance, I equated the phrase “topical sermon” with “waste of time.” I had grown up in a church where consecutive exposition was the norm. If you had asked me what a sermon was, I would have said it was an explanation and application of one passage of Scripture. My Bible college was ardently committed to expository preaching, so I was surprised by the assignment. Could God use topical sermons? Two decades of ministry have thankfully sanctified my attitude toward topical sermons. While I still recommend a church’s primary preaching diet should be consecutive exposition, my experience has convinced me that topical sermons and topical series are valuable tools in the preacher’s toolbox.

To use any tool well, a craftsman needs to understand it. Pastors organize a topical sermon around a particular topic rather than one primary text of Scripture. A topical series of sermons is a series on one topic, while a topical-expository series is a series of expository sermons on passages that deal with a particular topic. In a topical-expository series, each sermon is an exposition of one primary text of Scripture, but the series doesn’t advance through a book of the Bible.

Topical sermons and topical series serve the church by addressing specific needs, showing the practical relevance of God’s Word, and reflecting the holistic nature of the Bible. This is not to say expository sermons do not accomplish these same ends. It is to say that topical sermons and topical-expository series are especially effective for them. Before we consider how topical sermons serve the church and when we should use them, we must note a few cautions.

Topical preaching comes with two particular dangers. The first danger in preaching topical sermons is preacher-centric message crafting. This pitfall happens when the preacher’s bottom line question in sermon prep is, “What do I want to say?” Our calling is not to preach our word but to preach the Word (2 Timothy 4:2). If we are the source of our message, we may mistakenly believe we have something to offer over and above the Spirit-inspired Word of God.

A second danger in preaching topical sermons is proof-texting. Proof-texting happens when we martial Bible verses stripped of their context to support our ideas in violation of their author-intended meaning. By nature, topical sermons will have many Scripture references. We must be mindful of the context of each and be sure that they indeed fit the occasion. With these cautions in mind, topical sermons and topical-expository series can bless the church in critical ways.

Topical sermons or topical-expository series serve the church by addressing specific needs in a timely fashion. This is the most apparent benefit of preaching topically. At one point in my ministry, the economy took a severe downturn. We paused our preaching series through a book of the Bible and took four weeks to focus on Scriptures that helped us respond to economic crises and poverty. These were expository sermons, but they were in a topical-expository series designed to help the saints navigate a particular set of circumstances. While we may have a tidy sermon schedule laid out, there is humility in calling an audible for the best interest of the saints. When we take time to do this, we demonstrate to our congregation that God’s Word is relevant to our daily challenges.

Topical preaching also serves the church by reflecting the holistic nature of the Bible. A topical sermon functions as a mini-session in systematic or biblical theology. Systematic theology is summarizing what the Bible says on a particular topic. Thus, a topical sermon on salvation would include key Scripture passages and concepts that help summarize the Bible. Biblical theology presents how a specific theme or idea progresses through God’s plan for redemption. For example, a sermon on the sacrificial system could start with highlights from Exodus and Leviticus but culminate in the gospels or Hebrews, showing how it points to and is fulfilled in Christ. Both systematic and biblical-theological topical sermons help people see how different pieces of God’s Word fit together.

When should we use topical sermons or a topical-expository series? This point is where different preaching philosophies come into play. Consider using it in context-specific situations—when current events demand it. One Sunday, we experienced a virtual hurricane in Superstorm Sandy, and our church building didn’t have power. We met anyway, but instead of continuing our series, we looked at Psalm 29 and how storms demonstrate God’s power. It was an unplanned but blessed Sunday of corporate worship.

After a series through an epistle or longer book, a short topical series is a great way to shift the congregation’s focus to another aspect of God’s Word. In this use, a topical series can serve as a bridge between longer series. It may be overwhelming to think of crafting a longer topical series, but a shorter run can be just as effective. I recommend including other church leaders in sermon planning. They will often think of areas of need that you as the senior pastor might miss.

Making good use of topical preaching is a matter of pastoral discernment—knowing when to rebuke, correct, or encourage. As a carpenter knows when to use which tool, preachers need to know when to use topical sermons to benefit the flock of God. As we do so, we will not only bless our congregations but also be blessed.