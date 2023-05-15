Did you know?

It takes just $60 to save a preborn baby from abortion. But with nearly a million babies facing abortion this year, we must act now. Your $60 gift today will provide an ultrasound to a mother considering abortion and help her choose life. Don’t delay, save a life.

GIVE NOW
Choose the amount you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png

Did you know?

It takes just $60 to save a preborn baby from abortion. Your gift today will provide an ultrasound to a mother considering abortion and help her choose life.

GIVE NOW

Choose the amount
you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Using Songs to Battle Discouragement

  • By Jon Gilmore
Share:
Active tourist, a man with a briefcase in nature, a hipster in a cap is walking along a path on a green hill, healthy lifestyle, nature, rest
Pastor, discouragement in your people is not a sign of your failure as a shepherd, nor is it a sign of their failure. It is the natural result of living in a fallen world. But God has given you the words of life to give to your flock, even in song.

And ye, beneath life’s crushing load,
 whose forms are bending low,
 who toil along the climbing way
 with painful steps and slow…

Tucked away in this oft-sung hymn of Christmas is a perennial and everyday reality – life can be a crushing load. Indeed, each of us has experienced some form of the toil, pain, and weariness depicted in these verses. The world is fallen, and its effect on us is clear and total (Romans 8:18-25). To deny this reality is to deny scripture. To deny this reality puts oneself in a hopeless situation. And pastor – to deny this reality leads the sheep under your care into a dry and weary land without water (Psalm 63:1).

As shepherds of God’s flock, we must reckon that our sheep come to church tired and broken. They might not admit it or show it, but the world has left them beleaguered. Marriages are on the brink, parents feel helpless, work is joyless, finances are drying up, loneliness abounds, persecution is growing – and to top it all off, “the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour” (1 Peter 5:8). That’s the reality (albeit veiled) when your church gathers for worship and fellowship.

Since that is the actual situation, how can we best battle this ongoing discouragement looming over God’s people? Indeed, the Gospel – the message of God’s love and grace to us through Jesus Christ – is the church’s good hope and eternal comfort (2 Thessalonians 2:16-17). This message saves the lost and salves the wounded. Therefore, the Gospel should be even more present in our personal and corporate lives, where we can acknowledge our great need together in life-giving community.

Equip and edify the saints

Our responsibility as pastors is to equip and edify the saints (Ephesians 4:12). We accomplish this through preaching and teaching God’s word because God has spoken. His word is life (John 6:63). Beyond proclamation, we are responsible for showing our people how to pray God’s word, see God’s word in baptism and communion, and even sing God’s word.

According to scripture, singing is a corporate activity whereby God welcomes the whole church into this responsibility of mutual care. We are to teach, challenge, and build one another up through the medium of gospel-infused song (Colossians 3:16). Dare I say that singing the Gospel together may very well be the most effective way to battle discouragement in our churches? If our flock is a field invaded by swarms of doubt and discouragement, singing together is a spiritual remedy. The saints are under attack from within and without. Don’t we want to blanket them with the lasting cure?

Therefore, take into great consideration the songs you sing with your people. They come hungry. What are you feeding them? What words are you putting into their mouths? These words will either taste sweet and provide rich nourishment or taste sweet but turn sour in the stomach. These songs will either illuminate the true nature of things or merely mask the pain with a temporary shot of ‘feel-good.’ They will either set the discouraged on a path of hope or detour them down a road of self-deception. Don’t give your sheep songs for whistling past the graveyard. Give them songs that point past the grave to the One who conquered death so that they might have eternal hope and strength to persevere in this fallen world.

Man’s common struggle

Sing songs that reckon with ongoing sin and temptation in the life of every believer. It is man’s common struggle (1 Corinthians 10:13). Nothing perpetuates discouragement in your people more than asking them to sing songs about victory over sin only. They likely feel they’ve failed to live up to the call to personal holiness. They probably strive hard to overcome personal sin. Give them a song that says, “You are not alone” in their struggle against sin (Hebrews 12) or against any outward force that challenges them. Teach them through song that doubt, fear, sadness, and even anger have a place in our redeemed experience. Pastors, we have not reached the end of all tears (Revelation 21:4). Sing that with your people for their encouragement.

Songs that articulate holiness

Likewise, sing songs that clearly articulate what a life of holiness looks like – not one of perfection, but of faithful obedience to the One who perfectly obeyed His Father. Very often, we can fall into the habit of singing only songs about what we are doing in our worship and very little of what Christ does on our behalf before God. If we’ve successfully pulled our people out of the pit of despair over their sin, let’s give them solid ground to stand on. Give them assurance that Christ fully atoned for their sin and that they are secure and protected by Him (John 10:27-29).

This is the great paradox of the Christian life. “We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not driven to despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed; always carrying in the body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be manifested in our bodies.” (2 Corinthians 4:8-10). Our songs should reflect this counter-intuitive reality, for this seemingly paradoxical truth is the power of the Gospel on display.

Pastor, discouragement in your people is not a sign of your failure as a shepherd, nor is it a sign of their failure. It is the natural result of living in a fallen world. But God has given you the words of life to give to your flock, even in song. The Good News is always the best news for the discouraged. Let the Gospel in song do the work God intended it to do. Like God’s messengers before you, bring heaven-sent encouragement and hope to your weary people by singing songs that point to Christ, where your flock can find true peace and hope.

Look now! for glad and golden hours
come swiftly on the wing.
 O rest beside the weary road,
and hear the angels sing!

Related:

Matching Spiritual Truths with the Gift of Music

The Value of Singing Old Hymns

Tune My Heart: Cultivating Godly Affections in Worship

©2023 Jon Gilmore. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

ChurchChurch LeadershipSpiritual Disciplines

You May Also Like

a young man stands on a stage in front of an audience
Church

Pastors as Guardians of Sound Doctrine

Pastors must be theologians and apologists in this world awash in false doctrine, theological confusion, and spiritual deception. As shepherds of the church, they must guard the flock. They must shoulder the duty and take up the privilege of being truth-tellers about what matters most.

October 7, 2019
Shown from behind, a shepherd dressed like a hiker leading a flock of sheep down a narrow tree-lined path
Church

Celebrating Pastor Appreciation Month

Pastor Appreciation Month is a special time that congregations set aside each year to honor their pastoral families for their sacrificial dedication.

October 7, 2019
Church

Pastoral Care and Discipleship in a Time of Crisis

Christians have been here before, and we can take comfort and wisdom from the actions of those who faced these kinds of things well. During the first 100 years or so of the early church, there are letters written by Roman governors during times of plague talking about the behavior of this strange new group of people, Christians.

March 19, 2020
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin