Save a life!
Rescue a mom and her baby from abortion!
GIVE NOW
Choose the amount you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Save moms and babies from abortion.

Give her a future!

GIVE NOW

Choose the monthly amount
you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Cultivating a Thick Skin and Tender Heart as a Pastor

  • By Michael McKinley
Share:
Grass Dunes in Denmark. High quality photo
Pastors must resist the temptation to respond to the emotional and psychological stress of the ministry by being thin-skinned or hard-hearted. We can have thick skin and tender hearts by keeping our eyes focused on the Lord and his sacrificial love.

There are a lot of statistics on pastoral “burn-out” floating around. While the specifics might vary depending on the source, they generally confirm what many of us know anecdotally – many pastors struggle personally. There are many reasons for this:

  • Sometimes, the sheep bite. Church members are still sinners and occasionally subject their pastors to unfair criticism, unrealistic expectations, and uncharitable judgments. Over time, scar tissue can develop in a pastor’s soul.
    • Just like their flocks, pastors are sinners. This means there are times when suffering is self-inflicted or emotional distress is the Lord’s loving discipline meant to lead to change (see Psalm 32:3-4). 
  • Vocational ministry requires a pastor to engage wholeheartedly in the life of the church. When things go badly – when conflicts arise, sheep wander, finances fail, attendance drops, and conversions are rare – it can be deeply, personally discouraging. Pastors know firsthand what Paul meant when he spoke about his “anxiety for all the churches” (II Corinthians 11:28).  

In response to these pressures and problems, many pastors are tempted to be thin-skinned and hard-hearted. These are false paths to emotional health and ways of keeping pain at bay without dealing with the real issues. A thin-skinned pastor is easily offended, hurt, and sensitive to criticism. He tends to think the worst about other people’s motivations and intentions and is quick to be critical before someone can criticize him. A thin-skinned pastor is always in conflict, and instead of being a cushion, he tends to amplify anger and acrimony in the church. Without realizing it, many pastors deal with the personal pressure of ministry by taking their pain out on the church.

On the other hand, a hard-hearted pastor might recognize that being irritable, short-tempered, and easily offended is undesirable. So he distances himself from the source of pain and inconvenience. A hard-hearted pastor responds to the stresses of ministry by being aloof, distant, and detached. This kind of pastor doesn’t let other people into his life. He never lets other people know him, doesn’t have close relationships, and doesn’t want to sympathize with others or genuinely care about them. He will appear stern, detached, and uninterested in others. He will give criticism and correction in a brusque, unhelpful manner. Being hard-hearted might solve the problem of being thin-skinned, but it isn’t much better for the church.

So what’s the solution?

How can pastors deal with the emotional and personal stresses of ministry without becoming thin-skinned or hard-hearted? It seems the Bible would recommend a model of thick-skinned and tenderhearted ministry. A thick-skinned pastor can take a punch, emotionally speaking. He can take criticism and deal with setbacks. He is hard to offend and is not easily thrown off balance when the people around him are unkind or unhelpful. A thick-skinned man knows:

“Good sense makes one slow to anger, and it is his glory to overlook an offense.” 

(Proverbs 19:11)

But we also want tenderhearted pastors, the kind of people with whom it is safe to open up and share one’s life. A tenderhearted pastor isn’t self-protective, distant, or aloof. Rather, he has taken seriously what the apostle Paul says in his letter to the Colossian church: “Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience, bearing with one another and, if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other; as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony” (Colossians 3:12-14). Compassion, meekness, humility, patience, forgiveness, and love – these are characteristics of a tenderhearted man.

We might think the virtues of being thick-skinned and tenderhearted are mutually exclusive, but we see both characteristics present in the life of the apostle Paul. He was thick-skinned – he took a beating (literally!) and kept going. Churches rejected him, false teachers opposed him, and enemies attacked him, but he never stopped or descended into hatred and indifference. But he was also tenderhearted. He wept with the Ephesian elders in Acts 20. He told the church at Corinth that he was so concerned for them that he “despaired of life itself” (II Corinthians 1:8). And he told the church at Thessalonica: “But we were gentle among you, like a nursing mother taking care of her own children. So, being affectionately desirous of you, we were ready to share with you not only the gospel of God but also our own selves because you had become very dear to us” (I Thessalonians 2:7–8).

So, the question for us is: how do we cultivate these seemingly opposite virtues?

How can we grow in one or both areas? Let me suggest three things pastors can do. First, to develop a thick skin, cultivate confidence in God’s sovereign care for you. Part of what makes us thin-skinned is fear. When things go wrong, and people oppose us, we are tempted to freak out. But if you can grow in your confidence in God’s sovereignty and know that his plans and purposes never fail, that he will work all things together for your good, that he will always accomplish his purposes, and no one can stay his hand or frustrate his will, it will help you to relax. It will enable you to remain calm and committed, even when things go badly.

The Heidelberg Catechism says this about God’s providence: “(It) is his almighty and ever-present power, whereby, as with his hand, he still upholds heaven and earth and all creatures, and so governs them that leaf and blade, rain and drought, fruitful and barren years, food and drink, health and sickness, riches and poverty, indeed, all things, come to us not by chance but by his fatherly hand” (HC, Answer # 27). 

And then it tells us this about why the truth matters to the way we live: “We can be patient in adversity, thankful in prosperity, and with a view to the future we can have a firm confidence in our faithful God and Father that no creature shall separate us from his love; for all creatures are so completely in his hand that without his will they cannot so much as move” (HC, Answer #28). Understanding God’s sovereign care will enable us to be patient in adversity, thankful in prosperity, and firmly confident in our faithful God. That’s what we mean when we say “thick skin”! 

Cultivating a healthy awareness of God’s judgment

The second thing we can do to grow in these virtues is to cultivate a healthy awareness of God’s judgment rather than other people’s judgment. A thin-skinned man will be sensitive to the way others see him. When he doesn’t get the approval of others, he sulks, pouts, and lashes out. But look at what the apostle Paul said to the church at Corinth, a congregation that was opposing him, rejecting him, and even mocking him for his personal weakness: “But with me, it is a very small thing that I should be judged by you or by any human court. In fact, I do not even judge myself. For I am not aware of anything against myself, but I am not thereby acquitted. It is the Lord who judges me. Therefore do not pronounce judgment before the time, before the Lord comes, who will bring to light the things now hidden in darkness and will disclose the purposes of the heart. Then each one will receive his commendation from God” (I Corinthians 4:3-5).

Paul isn’t worried about the Corinthians’ approval of his ministry. He’s aware it’s not their judgment or his own that matters, but rather the Lord’s. His evaluation alone matters. Remember what the Lord Jesus himself said:

“And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell.”

(Matthew 10:28)

Awareness of God’s judgment keeps us from being presumptuous. It produces a holy fear that will help us be godlier pastors. We dare not mistreat the sheep entrusted to our care, for we are aware of the judgment of God. We dare not harbor anger or resentment toward our brother or sister in Christ. We dare not utter a careless word because we know we will give an account. But also, when we are aware of God’s judgment, criticism will not rock us easily when it comes our way, fair or not. We will have thick skin.

Drink deeply from the love of Christ

The third thing you can do to grow as a thick-skinned and tenderhearted pastor is to drink deeply each day from the love of God for you in Christ. If you want to be thick-skinned and tenderhearted like Jesus, then what you need to do is really stare at his love for you. When you are convinced that Jesus has loved you with a sacrificial love, it will change your posture toward others despite your sin and failure.

John writes in his first letter: “We know that we have passed out of death into life because we love the brothers. Whoever does not love abides in death. Everyone who hates his brother is a murderer, and you know that no murderer has eternal life abiding in him. By this, we know love, that he laid down his life for us, and we ought to lay down our lives for the brothers” (I John 3:14-16). If you know the love of the one who laid down his life for you, you will respond to that sacrifice by loving the people he loved. This is why Jesus told his disciples:

“A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.”

(John 13:34)

Embrace what it means to be loved.

Brother pastor, if you are a hard-hearted person, if you are harsh and critical, if you have no time or patience or compassion for other people and their failures and weaknesses, if your flock is an inconvenience, if your brothers and sisters in the church draw out in you frustration and criticism rather than love and mercy, then there’s been a terrible disconnect. It’s an indication you haven’t allowed the love of Christ to transform you. You haven’t embraced what it means to be loved despite your sin. Pastors must allow the love of Christ to compel us (as Paul said of himself in I Corinthians 5). 

We need to stare at the meaning of the cross, to live in the love of Christ for sinners, and then live it out toward others. This is what Paul was talking about when he wrote to the Ephesians: “Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice. Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you” (Ephesians 4:31-32). If you remember Christ has forgiven you, you will forgive others. You will be kind and tenderhearted toward them.

Pastoral ministry is difficult, but we should expect nothing less from the call to follow in the footsteps of our crucified Lord. Pastors must resist the temptation to respond to the emotional and psychological stress of the ministry by being thin-skinned or hard-hearted. We can have thick skin and tender hearts by keeping our eyes focused on the Lord and his sacrificial love.  

Related:

Nine Blessings for Pastors in Ministry

Take Time to Explain Communion Clearly to the Church

The One, Glorious Purpose of Marriage

©2023 Michael McKinley. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

ChurchChurch Leadership

You May Also Like

a young man stands on a stage in front of an audience
Church

Pastors as Guardians of Sound Doctrine

Pastors must be theologians and apologists in this world awash in false doctrine, theological confusion, and spiritual deception. As shepherds of the church, they must guard the flock. They must shoulder the duty and take up the privilege of being truth-tellers about what matters most.

October 7, 2019
Shown from behind, a shepherd dressed like a hiker leading a flock of sheep down a narrow tree-lined path
Church

Celebrating Pastor Appreciation Month

Pastor Appreciation Month is a special time that congregations set aside each year to honor their pastoral families for their sacrificial dedication.

October 7, 2019
Church

Pastoral Care and Discipleship in a Time of Crisis

Christians have been here before, and we can take comfort and wisdom from the actions of those who faced these kinds of things well. During the first 100 years or so of the early church, there are letters written by Roman governors during times of plague talking about the behavior of this strange new group of people, Christians.

March 19, 2020
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin