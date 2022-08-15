Pastors Essential Library: Does God Care How We Worship?

Title of Book: Does God Care How We Worship?

Author: Ligon Duncan

Publisher: P&R Publishing

Year: 2020

About the Book: Today, many churches do not understand that both the Old and New Testaments have much to say about appropriate worship before God. Ligon Duncan lays the foundations of the regulative principle in worship, providing full biblical support as well as historical context. He also answers objections: Is this right worship essentially European? Is it flexible to different churches and contexts? Is it really still applicable today?

About the Author: J. Ligon Duncan is Senior Minister of the historic First Presbyterian Church, Jackson, Miss. (1837); Chancellor and John E. Richards Professor of Systematic and Historical Theology, Reformed Theological Seminary; President of the Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood, and past Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of America.

