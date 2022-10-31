Encouragement for Pastors

The pastorate is no easy job. One wise pastor said, “Don’t be a pastor if you can be anything else.” Gregory the Great (540-604) wrote to a young man, saying that he who was free of the burdens of pastoral care should “not recklessly pursue them and who has already attained them might tremble for having done so.” Pastoral ministry requires several dimensions of leadership: the ability to preach and teach, to administer the ordinances of the church (such as baptism and communion), to help administrate the church’s business, and to demonstrate the classic pastor’s heart toward the hurting (Isaiah 50:4). Every pastor is a target, since those with more spiritual influence are subject to the many “flaming arrows” hurled by the evil one (Ephesians 6:16).

In the last two and half years, pastoring has become even more arduous. Besides dividing churches and hurting attendance, the pandemic led some pastors to leave the pastorate or to consider leaving. The combination of covid-19 with the racial riots of 2020 has made pastoral ministry exhausting and especially stressful for many. Nevertheless, pastors who have faithfully followed the call of God into church ministry can be encouraged in several says.

Speaking Truth for the World

While physicians care for the physical and temporal needs of their patients, pastors minister God’s truth on matters of eternal concern. A pastor’s teaching and preaching is both a great responsibility and a high calling. Paul writes that “the church of the living God” is “the pillar and foundation of the truth” (1 Timothy 3:15). No other institution has that authorization or that opportunity, and pastors are the chief communicators of biblical truth in the church.

The very idea of truth is under siege today. People say, “That’s my truth,” or appeal to “lived experience” without any further support for their views. They tie truth to subjective experiences and shifting opinions, not to objective realties. Thus, their personal spirituality can be anything they find significant. Biblically faithful pastors, however, can discern and teach objective truths about God, humanity, salvation, and godly living. In this, they stand with Jesus who said, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” (John 8:31-32). Preachers may speak “as the oracles of God” (1 Peter 4:11, KJV) to truth-hungry congregations who must not live “on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God,” as Jesus said (Matthew 4:4). Pastors are merely earthen vessels for God’s truth, but God speaks to and through them, nevertheless. “But we have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us” (2 Corinthians 4:7). This should bring deep encouragement to pastors, come what may.

I experienced a ministry-defining moment as a young man when I was preaching a text from Malachi. A hush fell over the church at one point, and I realized the Bible had a power that far transcended my abilities. I was speaking, but God was leading by his “living and active truth” (Hebrews 4:12). Knowing that you have done your level best to bring God’s truth to a listening congregation should bring gratitude and satisfaction, as it has for me over many years of interim preaching.

Praying and Being Prayed For

A prayer-less pastor is a contradiction in terms, but a praying and prayed-for pastor is not likely to remain discouraged for long. One kind of prayer that can lift a tired or discouraged pastor out of the doldrums is the prayer of affirming God’s truth despite one’s feelings. Consider David’s statement within a Psalm of lament.

David’s desperately seeks God, as verse one makes clear:

As the deer pants for streams of water,

so my soul pants for you, my God (Psalm 42:1).

But David admits his deep concerns to God.

Why, my soul, are you downcast?

Why so disturbed within me?

Put your hope in God,

for I will yet praise him,

my Savior and my God (Psalm 42:5).

After writing of other areas of dire distress, David closes the Psalm by repeating what he wrote in verse five. He probes his own soul and rouses himself according to the goodness and power of God. David does essentially the same thing in Psalm 43. He is preaching truth to himself about God. This kind of prayer has encouraged me over my 46 years of following Christ, and it can encourage pastors today.

While pastors are sometimes shy about relating their struggles and needs, they should solicit prayers from their co-leaders and from their congregations. The apostle Paul often did so.

And pray for us, too, that God may open a door for our message, so that we may proclaim the mystery of Christ, for which I am in chains. Pray that I may proclaim it clearly, as I should” (Colossians 4:2-4).

After his memorable admonition to put on “the whole armor of God” and to pray all the time for all the saints (Ephesians 6:1-18), Paul writes:

Pray also for me, that whenever I speak, words may be given me so that I will fearlessly make known the mystery of the gospel, for which I am an ambassador in chains. Pray that I may declare it fearlessly, as I should (Ephesians 6:19-20; see also 2 Thessalonians 3:1-3).

Savoring Pastoral Impact

The Bible repeatedly tells us to be thankful for God’s gifts to us. For example, “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:18); and a dark root of unbelief and ungodliness is a lack of thanksgiving (Romans 1:21). As Francis Schaeffer wrote in his classic book, True Spirituality: “A quiet disposition and a heart giving thanks at any given moment is the real test of the extent to which we love God at that moment.” We can give thanks for our salvation at any time, but we can also remember God’s work in us through ministry. Again, we quote Paul’s words.

“But Timothy has just now come to us from you and has brought good news about your faith and love. He has told us that you always have pleasant memories of us and that you long to see us, just as we also long to see you. Therefore, brothers and sisters, in all our distress and persecution we were encouraged about you because of your faith” (1 Thessalonians 3:6-7).

Paul was delighted that those to whom he ministered appreciated his work and were strong in their faith and love. Pastors can reflect on how God has equipped them to perform their pastoral duties such as leading people to saving faith, equipping the saints through teaching and preaching, discipling believers to grow in grace, conducting meaningful events such as baptisms, weddings, and funerals, and much more. Much encouragement is found in savoring the good things God has done through us and to return thanks to him. Psychologists realize that gratitude is the mother of happiness—something the Bible taught us long ago.

Encouragement is Available

There are many more streams of encouragement for pastors, including proper rest and recreation, the study of Christian testimonies, and proper exercise, but I will let Holy Scripture have the last word for the pastors reading this by quoting this benediction:

“May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had, so that with one mind and one voice you may glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ” (Romans 15:5-6).