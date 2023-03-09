You can transform our nation ... one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount
you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
You can transform our nation ...
one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Exposing Error from the Pulpit

  • By Dr. Douglas Groothuis
Share:
AdobeStock_94653667.jpeg
Pastors must expose spiritual errors—even heresies—whether in the Church or in the world, especially when so much false teaching is prevalent in today’s culture.

Being a pastor is demanding. It means many things and requires several gifts. Of course, a pastor is a teacher and preacher. But what kind of teacher and preacher?

Some think a pastor should never offend anyone or take hard stands on hard issues. Instead, the pastor’s role is to encourage and edify, not condemn or judge. Thus, pastoral teaching and preaching should comfort the afflicted, instruct the ignorant, and convict the wayward of sin so that they repent.

Indeed, pastors must do all of that, but there is more. Pastors must expose spiritual errors—even heresies—whether in the Church or in the world. That task may be unpopular, but it is necessary, especially when so much false teaching is prevalent in today’s culture.

Truth vs. error in the Church 

Christianity is a religion of divinely revealed doctrine found in the Bible. As Paul tells Timothy, “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17; see also 2 Peter 1:16-21). Notice that Paul says the Scripture is “useful” for “rebuking” and “correcting” (the negative) as well as for “teaching” and “training in righteousness” (the positive). In another place, Paul tells Timothy how to address errors in the church. 

And the Lord’s servant must not be quarrelsome but must be kind to everyone, able to teach, not resentful.Opponents must be gently instructed in the hope that God will grant them repentance leading them to a knowledge of the truth, and that they will come to their senses and escape from the trap of the devil, who has taken them captive to do his will (2 Timothy 2:24-26).

Those who teach the Bible must master its contents and defend it against distortions. The best way to spot a counterfeit is to know the genuine article. But this must be done in kindness and not in anger. Paul again writes to Timothy: “Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth” (2 Timothy 2:15). To handle the truth correctly entails that one also correctly refute what opposes the truth.

The Barna organization and others have told us for years that many who identify as evangelicals do not possess a biblical worldview. Moreover, it found that people blend biblical beliefs with beliefs contradicting the Bible’s teaching. Barna calls these people, who are more serious about their unbiblical, faith-held beliefs despite professing to hold the Bible in high regard, “Integrated Disciples.” A 2021 Barna-Cultural Research Center poll indicated that 25 percent of these people say there is no absolute moral truth. Thirty-three percent believe in karma. Thirty-one percent contend that the Holy Spirit is not a real, living being but is merely a symbol of God’s power, presence, or purity. Forty-two percent believe that having faith matters more than which faith you pursue. Fifty-two percent argue that people are basically good.”[i]

These beliefs are not biblical, and pastors must oppose them with biblical teaching and sound apologetics. If these numbers are even close to accurate, we need to ask why this is so. One reason is likely the lack of convictional but gentle teaching against theological errors. In a pluralistic cultural setting such as America today, it is too easy to mix and match beliefs by preference instead of testing beliefs against logic and Scripture. But as Francis Schaefer and Os Guinness have told us, “Contrast is the mother of clarity.”

Pastors can address these errors in two main ways.

Contrast is the mother of clarity

First, pastors should contrast biblical teaching with unbiblical teaching to highlight the truth through that contrast. The Apostle John does this repeatedly in his first letter:

Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world. This is how you can recognize the Spirit of God: Every spirit that acknowledges that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, but every spirit that does not acknowledge Jesus is not from God. This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you have heard is coming and even now is already in the world (1 John 4:1-3).

If one affirms the incarnation, one is from God. If not, then one is not from God. It is categorical and clear, an either/or. Some cults calling themselves Christian, for example, deny Jesus is divine and consider him a created being. As such, they are not from God. Saying this is not hateful but needful if we want to honor God and warn his people by teaching God’s holy Word.

To give another example, if a pastor explains the gospel message of free grace received by faith in Christ (Ephesians 2:8-9), that pastor can contrast this teaching with the idea that we grow spiritually through amassing good karma, which is a teaching of Eastern religions, not of the Bible. Similarly, suppose the teaching is about the resurrection of Jesus or the resurrection of believers (whereby the soul is united to its eternal body). In that case, the pastor can contrast that with the Eastern concept of reincarnation (whereby the soul comes back to earth in many different bodies).

Second, one can expose false teachings for what they are in themselves. When I was a young Christian in the mid-1970s, Dr. Jack MacArthur gave a series on the cults at First Baptist Church in Eugene, Oregon. He carefully explained the beliefs of these cults and refuted them biblically and logically. Here, he contrasted truth and falsity by exposing the false doctrine and then comparing it with true doctrine (Scripture). While the central teachings in Sunday services should be on Scripture and not on deviations from it, there is a place for teaching on error as error so that Christians will not be deceived by fine-sounding words from false religions designed for itching ears (Colossians 2:1-5; 2 Timothy 4:3; 2 Corinthians 11:14).

Courage in the pulpit from God

Jesus said that the truth would set us free (John 8:31-32). Yet people oppose, ignore, or obfuscate that saving truth daily. Those who speak as “oracles of God” (1 Peter 4:11) must master the truth of Scripture and oppose whatever contradicts it. Being nice and positive is not enough; sometimes, it isn’t even called for. Ask John the Baptist! As Jesus warned, “Woe to you when everyone speaks well of you, for that is how their ancestors treated the false prophets” (Luke 6:26). Sometimes the truth, even when spoken in love (Ephesians 4:15), will spark disagreement and resentment. So be it. As Jeremiah said of the false prophets, “They dress the wound of my people as though it were not serious. ‘Peace, peace,’ they say, when there is no peace” (Jeremiah 6:14). Let us cry out to the Holy Spirit of truth (John 14:16-17) to empower us to preach and teach the truth and to oppose error, come what may. To again quote Paul, “For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline” (2 Timothy 1:7).

After John teaches us to test the spirits cited above, he encourages us: You, dear children, are from God and have overcome them because the one who is in you is greater than the one who is in the world” (1 John 4:4). 

[i] George Barna, “American Worldview Inventory 2021 Release #6: What Does It Mean When People Say They Are ‘Christian’?” https://www.arizonachristian.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/CRC_AWVI2021_Release06_Digital_01_20210831.pdf

©2023 Douglas Groothuis. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Reconnected video series

Feel like you and your spouse are just roommates? Become soulmates again!

Kids. Career. Finances. Maintaining an active household. They’re all good things, but the busyness that comes with these responsibilities can leave any husband or wife feeling ... disconnected.
“Reconnected” is a FREE 7-part video series that will equip you to make the most of the way you greet one another, talk together, and make a safe space to be vulnerable.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

ChurchChurch Leadership

You May Also Like

a young man stands on a stage in front of an audience
Church

Pastors as Guardians of Sound Doctrine

Pastors must be theologians and apologists in this world awash in false doctrine, theological confusion, and spiritual deception. As shepherds of the church, they must guard the flock. They must shoulder the duty and take up the privilege of being truth-tellers about what matters most.

October 7, 2019
Shown from behind, a shepherd dressed like a hiker leading a flock of sheep down a narrow tree-lined path
Church

Celebrating Pastor Appreciation Month

Pastor Appreciation Month is a special time that congregations set aside each year to honor their pastoral families for their sacrificial dedication.

October 7, 2019
Church

Pastoral Care and Discipleship in a Time of Crisis

Christians have been here before, and we can take comfort and wisdom from the actions of those who faced these kinds of things well. During the first 100 years or so of the early church, there are letters written by Roman governors during times of plague talking about the behavior of this strange new group of people, Christians.

March 19, 2020
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin