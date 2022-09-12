The Pastor’s Essential Library: The Freedom and Power of Forgiveness

Title of Book: The Freedom and Power of Forgiveness

Author: John MacArthur

Publisher: Crossway Books

Year: 2009

About the Book: Few concepts are more basic to Christianity—or more important to a Christian’s personal and spiritual well-being—than forgiveness. Yet in an age in which it has become fashionable to “forgive yourself” rather than to forgive others, can our modern ways of understanding guilt, blame, mercy, and justice be reconciled with Jesus’ teaching?

Pastor John MacArthur begins The Freedom and Power of Forgiveness by examining the doctrine of the atonement, the basis for any teaching on forgiveness. He then answers some common questions about forgiveness, such as: Why are we supposed to seek God’s forgiveness if he has already justified us? How should we handle repeat offenses against us? When is restitution appropriate? MacArthur then presents potent, relevant biblical principles of forgiveness.

About the Author: Widely known for his thorough, candid approach to teaching God’s Word, John MacArthur is a popular author and conference speaker and has served as pastor-teacher of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California since 1969. John and his wife, Patricia, have four grown children and fourteen grandchildren.

John’s pulpit ministry has been extended around the globe through his media ministry, Grace to You, and its satellite offices in seven countries. In addition to producing daily radio programs for nearly 2,000 English and Spanish radio outlets worldwide, Grace to You distributes books, software, audiotapes, and CDs by John MacArthur.

John is president of The Master’s College and Seminary and has written hundreds of books and study guides, each one biblical and practical. Best-selling titles include The Gospel According to Jesus, Truth War, The Murder of Jesus, Twelve Ordinary Men, Twelve Extraordinary Women, and The MacArthur Study Bible, a 1998 ECPA Gold Medallion recipient.