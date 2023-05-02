Save a life!
Rescue a mom and her baby from abortion!
GIVE NOW
Choose the amount you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Save moms and babies from abortion.

Give her a future!

GIVE NOW

Choose the monthly amount
you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Motherhood Sorrows and the Pastor’s Family

  • By Katie Faris
Share:
Image of happy young loving couple parents having fun with their little child baby son.
Even a faithful, experienced pastor can struggle to know what to say or do when suffering touches his family. For the pastor seeking to lead his wife through a difficult season of motherhood with gospel hope and comfort, here are six ways my husband—by God's grace—has cared for me.

As a mom, I expected some runny noses, lots of diaper changes, a few tantrums, and fatigue at the end of the day. But when doctors diagnosed three of my five children with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, a genetic condition that can impact the liver in childhood and the liver or lungs over time, my world turned upside down. There were so many uncertainties and questions, temptations, and fears.

Additional diagnoses followed, and a miscarriage put me in the hospital. Through it all, my husband Scott walked by my side. I’m so grateful for how the Lord continues to use him to pastor me through the unexpected sorrows of motherhood.

Gospel hope and comfort for the sorrows of motherhood

Motherhood is a wonderful and godly calling, but it also brings a particular kind of suffering. As much as we love our children, we grieve when our bodies and our children’s bodies don’t work the way God originally intended (Genesis 3), whether it’s a miscarriage, secondary infertility, postpartum depression, or a child’s medical diagnosis. A mother’s heart aches when her child struggles at school, rebels at home, or walks away from the Lord. When we experience the sorrows of motherhood, we need gospel hope and biblical comfort—and so do the women in our churches.

Gospel hope is more than well wishes for favorable outcomes. It’s rooted in the past, present, and future faithfulness of God, who keeps all his promises in Jesus (2 Corinthians 1:20). Remember, our greatest problem was sin, and our greatest need was forgiveness and rescue. God dealt with that problem and met that need at the cross. Now, nothing”will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:39)—not even our parenting trials. Gospel hope assures us that God is greater than whatever we’re going through (Jeremiah 10:6); he is still good (Psalm 100:5); he is working for good (Romans 8:28), and we can trust him (Hebrews 6:18).

Similarly, in our motherhood sorrows, we need something more than sympathy. While sympathy is a good starting point, biblical comfort goes deeper. It strengthens and encourages. It sustains and supports us through our pain and points us to Christ.

Pastors bear the responsibility and privilege of bringing this gospel hope and biblical comfort to many people, including their wives, when they walk the more precarious paths of motherhood. This is weighty, but the Lord is ready to strengthen and help them (Isaiah 41:10).

Six ways pastors can care for their wives when motherhood is hard

Even a faithful, experienced pastor can struggle to know what to say or do when suffering touches his family. For the pastor seeking to lead his wife through a difficult season of motherhood with gospel hope and comfort, here are six ways my husband—by God’s grace—has cared for me:

1. Listen to your wife. Galatians 6:2 says, “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” But how can a husband do this unless he first listens to his wife and invites her to share her burdens? Even though Scott already carries so much as a pastor, he patiently draws me out by asking questions. He takes extended time to listen, understand, and help me process our family’s challenges. This makes me feel loved and cared for, and I’m more willing to listen when he shares biblical truth.

2. Pray with your wife. Scripture exhorts us to “pray without ceasing” (1 Thessalonians 5:17), and my husband faithfully prays with me and for me and the children. Early in our marriage, we began the habit of praying together every night before bed, sharing what was going on and then bringing our concerns to the Lord. This continues to be a tremendous means of grace to me, especially when motherhood is challenging.

3. Recognize your limitations and get help when needed. Scott has been my faithful and loyal counselor on our family’s hardest days, but he’s also shown humility in recognizing his limitations and saying, “We need counsel beyond mine.” While a pastor, he’s also my husband and father to our kids, and when trials touch close to home, we seek biblical counsel together. “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble” (1 Peter 5:5), and we’ve always received help when we humble ourselves this way.

4. Show up for your family. This might sound basic, but a busy pastoral schedule can require intentionality and planning. However, when Scott attends certain medical appointments or picks up medications at the pharmacy, it communicates, “We’re in this together.” When a pastor shows up for his family—physically and emotionally—he models our heavenly Father who “goes with” us and promises never to leave or forsake his people (Deuteronomy 31:6).

5. Lead gently, but keep leading your wife. Our kids’ diagnoses bring complexity to Scott’s and my family life, but they don’t change our kingdom-minded priorities (Matthew 6:33). Though we feel our limitations and set boundaries, we don’t live in our shells. We keep going to church, giving financially, and practicing hospitality. For a season, we had to carry medical letters in our glove compartment, and my husband mapped out every pediatric emergency room between New Jersey and South Carolina, but we kept making the yearly trip to visit extended family.

6. Remember your wife. Years ago, my mother-in-law told me the story of Scott’s sister Ruth. When Ruth was born, there were multiple health issues, and she lived only a short time. My father-in-law, also a pastor, comforted his wife by giving her a single rose in memory of Ruth each year. In remembering Ruth, he also remembered his wife. Not only is this a beautiful example of the many creative, tender ways a husband can show loving sensitivity and support to his wife, but it’s another way a husband models God, who remembers his people when they suffer (examples of Noah, Genesis 8:1; Israel, Genesis 2:24; Hannah, I Samuel 1:20; and many more).

A word to pastors’ wives

For the pastor’s wife who doesn’t feel her husband’s care, don’t assume that just because he’s a pastor, he can read your aching heart. It’s much better to go to him than to let resentment grow. You may need to say something like, “I can’t bear this alone. I need you. Please help me.” If he still doesn’t get it, it’s probably time to involve someone who can help him understand how your motherhood trial is impacting your family. It should be someone he will listen to, and if it doesn’t lead to anything the first time, you might have to pursue it again.

However wonderful our husbands are, though, there is “a man of sorrows” who is “acquainted with grief” (Isaiah 53:3). Jesus understands better than anyone else, and he walks with us on our hard motherhood roads. Ultimately, he is our hope and comfort:

“Now may our Lord Jesus Christ himself, and God our Father, who loved us and gave us eternal comfort and good hope through grace, comfort your hearts and establish them in every good work and word” (2 Thessalonians 2:16-17).

This Mother’s Day, we want you to know about Katie Faris’s new book, God Is Still Good: Gospel Hope & Comfort for the Unexpected Sorrows of Motherhood, as a helpful resource for pastors seeking to care for their wives and church members through the sorrows of motherhood. On sale now in The Focus Store.

Related:

The Pastor’s Wife and Expectations

How Do You Balance Motherhood with Being a Pastor’s Wife?

Four Blessings of Being a Pastor’s Wife

© 2023 Katie Faris. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

ChurchChurch LeadershipFamily Life

You May Also Like

a young man stands on a stage in front of an audience
Church

Pastors as Guardians of Sound Doctrine

Pastors must be theologians and apologists in this world awash in false doctrine, theological confusion, and spiritual deception. As shepherds of the church, they must guard the flock. They must shoulder the duty and take up the privilege of being truth-tellers about what matters most.

October 7, 2019
Shown from behind, a shepherd dressed like a hiker leading a flock of sheep down a narrow tree-lined path
Church

Celebrating Pastor Appreciation Month

Pastor Appreciation Month is a special time that congregations set aside each year to honor their pastoral families for their sacrificial dedication.

October 7, 2019
Church

Pastoral Care and Discipleship in a Time of Crisis

Christians have been here before, and we can take comfort and wisdom from the actions of those who faced these kinds of things well. During the first 100 years or so of the early church, there are letters written by Roman governors during times of plague talking about the behavior of this strange new group of people, Christians.

March 19, 2020
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin