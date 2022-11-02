The Pastor’s Essential Library: Putting Your Past in Its Place: Moving Forward in Freedom and Forgiveness

Title of Book: Putting Your Past in Its Place: Moving Forward in Freedom and Forgiveness

Editors: Stephen Viars

Publisher: Harvest House Publishers

Year: 2011

About the Book:

Lives grind to a halt when people don’t know how to relate to their past. Some believe “the past is nothing” and attempt to suppress the brokenness again and again. Others miss out on renewal and change by making the past more important than their present and future. Neither approach moves people toward healing or hope.

Pastor and biblical counselor Stephen Viars introduces a third way to view one’s personal history—by exploring the role of the past as God intended. Using Scripture to lead readers forward, Viars provides practical measures to

understand the important place “the past” is given in Scripture

replace guilt and despair with forgiveness and hope

turn failures into stepping stones for growth

This motivating, compassionate resource is for anyone ready to review and release the past so that God can transform their behaviors, relationships, and their ability to hope in a future.

About the Author:

Stephen Viars earned his DMin degree in biblical counseling from Westminster Theological Seminary and has served as a pastor and biblical counselor for more than 20 years at Faith Baptist Church and Faith Biblical Counseling Ministries in Lafayette, Indiana. He serves as the president of the board of the Biblical Counselors Coalition, the vice president of the board of National Association of Nouthetic Counselors, and is a frequent speaker at conferences, colleges, and seminaries in the United States and abroad.

