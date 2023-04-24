Raising Up Leaders in the Church

One of the great joys of leading people in the church is identifying and cultivating future leaders. Finding people who have the desire to lead (1 Tim 3:1, 1 Pet 5:2), a heart for the lost and the church (2 Tim. 2:24-26), and a commitment to scripture (Titus 1:9) is a rare find.

Paul experienced this joy as he helped mold Timothy into the kind of church leader God required (2 Tim. 1:4). Moreover, he had confidence that Timothy would be a faithful leader because of his sincere faith (2 Tim. 1:5).

But often today, oratory skills, business experience, or a gregarious spirit is elevated above godly character, biblical convictions, and the ability to lead people. The result is that churches can platform unqualified leaders.

The warnings in scripture about unqualified pastors are numerous (James 3:1, 1 Timothy 3:6, Jude 4).

Many have tried to speak to the importance of having a balanced approach evaluating future pastors using paradigms like Character-Competency-Conviction or Head-Heart-Hands. These helpful qualities outline the areas to develop in aspiring leaders.

But at the core of every Godly pastor are motivations that must align with God’s heart for His under-shepherds. A godly leader must desire to lead God’s people the way the scriptures call him to lead. See my article, How to Evaluate Potential Pastoral Staff, for a list of questions to ask to determine the motivation of potential leaders.

A holy life and a commitment to biblical teaching must flow from these motivations.

As Paul was committed to raising up Timothy, today’s pastors must commit themselves to raising up leaders who exemplify Christ in those three categories.

Below is a list of action Steps to take as you seek to raise the next generation of godly leaders.

Action Plan for Raising Up Godly Leaders:

Identify what you want them to learn, believe, and practice (2 Tim. 3:14-17). Develop a curriculum addressing the biblical motivations you want to see in those you disciple. Teach them good theology and help them learn to uproot sin patterns that keep them from being an example to the church. Have an intentional plan (2 Tim. 1:6-14). Know what you want each person to learn but also tailor specific conversations and plans to address the uniqueness of the individual. Keep in mind the categories listed above. Consider learning preferences and styles: reading, listening, watching, and doing. Offer books to read, audio books/sermons/podcasts to listen to, and writing assignments to supplement what you teach. Remember that people learn differently and at different speeds. Bring them along in what you do (2 Tim. 3:10-11). Have them shadow you on hospital visits, leadership meetings, counseling, sermon preparation, etc. Prepare them to be an observer and let them ask questions afterward to learn. Explain how you think and make decisions. Help them understand the “why” of decision making not just the “how” or “what” of the decision. Share your mistakes. The scriptures share the failings of many great leaders, including Moses, David, Peter, Paul, and Barnabas. Their mistakes remind us that leadership is a process. We don’t have to be arrived. Teach the HAT Principle. Raise up leaders who are Humble, Accountable, and Teachable. Bob Lepine does a great job of explaining this in more detail in our interview with him. Have them design a personal growth project. Help them mature by identifying where they can grow in their commitment to Christ. They could ask themselves basic questions like: When do I struggle with this issue the most? What does scripture teach about this struggle? What resources can I implement to grow in this area, both personally and in community with my church? Give them opportunities to lead. Everyone has different skills, and those develop at a different pace. But it is important to give the people you are developing for leadership the opportunity to lead in various capacities. Whether teaching, planning a church event, or leading a short-term mission trip, measure the weight of responsibility and impact against the level of trust they have demonstrated. Ask them where you can improve. Teach humility by demonstrating humility and learning from a younger set of eyes.

Developing Godly leaders takes time and commitment. But as you are faithful to pour into the next generation, you will see fruit over time that will lead to some of your greatest joy in ministry.

