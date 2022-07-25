Southern Baptist Convention President Bart Barber recently sat down with The Focused Pastor to talk about his journey to the office, his advocacy on behalf of sexual abuse victims and what churches can do to prevent sexual abuse. His presidency comes amid a denomination facing fallout from a large-scale sexual abuse scandal. In this video, Barber addresses the SBC sex abuse scandal and what his next steps will be as president of the largest Baptist denomination in the world.

For more resources on this topic, as well as others relevant to church leadership, visit TheFocusedPastor.org.