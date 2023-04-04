Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Seize the Easter Opportunity!

  • By Ed Stetzer
Share:
AdobeStock_419133991
I want to encourage you to share and show the Good News of the gospel this Easter. Let’s seek after those who no longer darken our doors and remind them that they matter, they are missed, and they have a place to belong in Christ.

Each year, pastors and church leaders look forward to the highest-attended weekend of the church year: Easter Sunday. When we call the church to seize this opportunity, it is not at the expense of the Resurrection but rather as a reminder that many will hear this story only once this year. As pastors and church leaders prepare for Easter, an important question we must ask ourselves is how to take advantage of this unique opportunity for evangelism. In other words, how can we tell the story of Christ’s resurrection in our current cultural atmosphere so that those unfamiliar with the gospel narrative will find it compelling? 

The straightforward yet hard-fought answer to this question demands reflection on the patterns and trends we see in our congregations and communities. Given the instability of the past few years, we are witnessing one of the greatest church-shifting events in our lifetime: we are seeing people move from church to church to an unprecedented degree. What does that mean for us now? Beyond the work of integrating new members into our communities, this also reflects a creeping, transitory identity within our churches. People are moving more frequently, seem less invested, and are looking for connection. Understanding the underlying reasons for this shift is essential to our challenge. What are people searching for? Let me explain.  

What people are searching for

If we look closely at the patterns of church life, we are seeing considerable divergence within the congregation. Over the past three years, some people have stepped up to become more involved in church life and events in response to the pandemic and other factors. Some have stayed the same. Some have dropped out entirely. They are all worthy of our consideration. 

I often see those groups as thirds—a third have become more engaged, a third have stayed the same, and a third seem disconnected. While shifts in church participation are nothing new, this trend is concerning when we delve deeper into that last and back third of a typical post-Covid church—the people who have decreased their participation or even dropped out of church life altogether. 

Of course, some of this decline might be due to online attendance or simple demographic changes. But reflecting on this trend as we prepare for Easter, let me offer three exhortations for pastors and church leaders to reach those who may have disconnected or dropped out.

The first step in your preparation must be to reflect on what kind of burdens people bring through your doors.

What is your community experiencing? Where are their political and cultural idols? More than ever, people will come to your church looking for a place where their political opinions are justified and fostered. We must either temper the gospel through these lenses or risk their departure. We should consider how we can use the power of the resurrection to comfort and confront, to encourage and convict, and to find identity and mission. This is a tough tightrope to walk, but a worthy one. I also suggest that we remember that the gospel story, and yes—even the resurrection—has something to say to all of us, no matter how long we have been Christians. How does the resurrection address the body of Christ?

What’s stirring in people’s hearts

Second, we must consider what is stirring in peoples’ hearts right now as we enter a season of unusual spiritual activity. We are seeing a high level of interest in things like revivals and spirituality. Simultaneously, the broader culture is still filled with tumult and turbulence. In the midst of all that, we have lost a significant number of people from our churches. Perhaps you are seeing this in the life of your church—the last third (from above) may represent dozens (or even hundreds of people, depending on the size of the church) who have disconnected. 

It is disingenuous for us to say that North Americans have moved beyond religion or spirituality simply because we are experiencing lower numbers of church attendance.

The truth is that people are still interested in developing their spiritual lives—they just are not always coming to us. For some, this looks like cultivating their Christian life outside the church. For others, it means attempting to revive the folk beliefs of their ancestors. North Americans are still interested in learning about ultimate truth and goodness. 

The Easter promise of newfound life and eternity with God is the perfect entry point for discussing ultimate truth, goodness, and identity with people looking for answers. We have a God who accomplished goodness and salvation for us and continues to guide us with his Spirit today The world around us continues to seek ultimate good, and we know him personally. We have answers to their questions.

Seeking the final third

Third, just because that final third has disconnected or dropped out does not mean they do not exist. In our time of limitless connection, a record number of people experience social isolation. Some of your people might have merely fallen out because they felt disconnected or were unsure of their place in the congregation; you still can tell them that the church is meeting again, and their presence has been missed. Now, some people may still be hesitant because of COVID, and you can encourage them to take some next steps to stay engaged and involved.

Still, the bigger group of people are just people who stopped coming. Across the country, there are millions of people who were engaged in the church’s life at a low level before but who are now not involved at all. What does the Easter message promise these disconnected people? What hope can it provide them, or what about the resurrection should draw them back into the life of the church? How can we encourage them to return without condemnation, shame, or climbing on our high horse?

My appeal for this Easter season is that we not forget this missing third, thinking with care and empathy about how we can seize this unique opportunity to draw them to the resurrection of Jesus. I want to encourage you to share and show the Good News of the gospel this Easter. We must share the work of Christ through his crucifixion and his resurrection! To do that, we must find the missing third.

Let’s seek after those who no longer darken our doors and remind them that they matter, they are missed, and they have a place to belong in Christ. For those who have left the faith, may we prayerfully reach out with compassion so that they might respond by grace and through faith to follow Jesus and recommit their lives to Christ. 

Let’s go make much of Jesus. 

Related

8 Daily Devotionals from Palm Sunday to Easter

Preaching the Resurrection on Easter

Ten Ways Pastors Can Prepare for Easter 

 

©2023 Ed Stetzer. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

ChurchChurch LeadershipChurch Outreach

You May Also Like

a young man stands on a stage in front of an audience
Church

Pastors as Guardians of Sound Doctrine

Pastors must be theologians and apologists in this world awash in false doctrine, theological confusion, and spiritual deception. As shepherds of the church, they must guard the flock. They must shoulder the duty and take up the privilege of being truth-tellers about what matters most.

October 7, 2019
Shown from behind, a shepherd dressed like a hiker leading a flock of sheep down a narrow tree-lined path
Church

Celebrating Pastor Appreciation Month

Pastor Appreciation Month is a special time that congregations set aside each year to honor their pastoral families for their sacrificial dedication.

October 7, 2019
Church

Pastoral Care and Discipleship in a Time of Crisis

Christians have been here before, and we can take comfort and wisdom from the actions of those who faced these kinds of things well. During the first 100 years or so of the early church, there are letters written by Roman governors during times of plague talking about the behavior of this strange new group of people, Christians.

March 19, 2020
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin