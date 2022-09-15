The Pastor’s Essential Library: The Shepherd Leader at Home

Title of Book: The Shepherd Leader at Home

Author: Timothy Z. Witmer

Publisher: Crossway Books

Year: 2012

About the Book: Husbands and dads play a crucial role in the health and survival of the family. That’s why leadership expert Tim Witmer has written this book—to strengthen our efforts to lead well. He applies a biblical framework to the role of leadership in the home, showing how effective shepherding involves “knowing, leading, protecting, and providing for your family;” all the while communicating solid principles with a down-to-earth, relatable tone.

Find in this book the wise counsel and practical direction that is sure to make a difference in your family today.

About the Author: Timothy Z. Witmer (DMin, Reformed Theological Seminary) is professor of practical theology and coordinator of the practical theology department at Westminster Theological Seminary. He has served as senior minister of Crossroads Community Church since 1986 and is also the author of The Shepherd Leader: Achieving Effective Shepherding in Your Church.

Buy the Book