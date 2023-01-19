Six Ways Pre-Born Babies Glorify God

In December 2019, our sixth grandchild was born. The thirty-one weeks of life she enjoyed in the safety of her mother’s womb continued for only forty-five minutes after birth. Then God immediately escorted her into the arms of her Creator and Savior.

At 11 weeks gestation, our daughter and her husband learned of their firstborn’s dire medical complications – complications that would probably make it impossible for her to survive outside the womb. Medical personnel immediately offered them termination of pregnancy, but they knew God created their little girl in His image, and that wasn’t an option.

As time went by, we learned that she wouldn’t survive outside the womb apart from God performing a miracle. Her spine was at 45 degrees, and her vital organs were outside her body. She wouldn’t be able to sustain life once they cut her umbilical cord.

When the expectation of miscarriage passed and the likelihood of their little girl going full term became the new reality, her first-time parents named her Isabelle. At that point, their prayer request became specific: that Isabelle would survive birth so that her mom and dad could meet her while she was alive. God answered the prayers of God’s people, and for three-quarters of an hour, they snuggled with their little one and then placed her in the arms of Jesus.

As pastors, we must be able to speak biblically about the value of human life. We must help our congregations mull over life in the womb, which is often a dangerous place for pre-born children. This month, let me urge you to preach a sermon on the sanctity of human life. If you are unsure of what biblical text to preach from, consider Psalm 139, where the Holy Spirit provides a biblical ultrasound – a peek into the divine art studio of the mother’s womb. Here are six ways to draw your listener’s attention to God’s handiwork and increase their respect for every pre-born child.

Each pre-born human life is a unique, well-crafted work of divine art

Life in the womb brings glory to God. He is the active subject: “you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb” (Psalm 139:13). The womb is God’s art studio, created and governed by him. It’s also God’s science lab, where he shapes and fashions miniature image-bearers. In addition, it’s like a temple in that everything God does there is sacred. Therefore, we must safeguard the human reproductive process and the life-sustaining environment of the womb from conception to birth. We must do nothing to harm it. God performs his creative work of crafting human beings in the womb; no two people are the same. Help your congregation to see each child as a unique creation of God, an immortal soul.

Each pre-born human life is crafted by God and made for His glory and praise

As David reflects on God’s careful work in the womb, his heart and mouth pour forth praise: “I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well” (139:14). God creates people for His glory (Isaiah 43:7). God’s good purposes guide Him along as He uniquely crafts each human life. The result is that even though we may not see or comprehend God’s ways, He is always up to something good. Lead your congregation in giving their Creator glory, honor, and praise.

Each pre-born human life is under the watchful eye of God

While a baby is in the womb, God carefully assembles 300–350 tiny bones into a little girl or boy. After birth, this baby typically grows into adulthood. Over 100 of these bones were once flexible to help the baby pass through the birth canal. They eventually fuse to make the 206 bones of the adult frame. No wonder David sings to God, “My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance” (139:15–16). This work, David says, is done “in secret.” Though this has been unknown to the mother for months, God is very attentive. In this dark, safe place called the womb, God does his creative work in secret, typically making the parents wait nine months before unveiling a masterpiece. Remind your congregation that God has been attentive to them since they were in their mother’s womb and, therefore, continues to care for them.

Each pre-born human life is designed to fit God’s grand design for humanity

God’s attention to the womb gave David great confidence that nothing he went through in this life could slip by God unnoticed. “And in Your book,” he writes, “were all written the days that were ordained for me, when as yet there was not one of them” (139:16 NASB). This truth comforted my wife and me as we contemplated our granddaughter’s brief life. Every human life is of immeasurable value regardless of abilities or disabilities or how long the person lives. We should protect every human life and treat it with utmost dignity since every human’s life is created in the image of God. He ordains each person’s definite purpose. It may tempt some to think of our granddaughter’s very brief life as a failed pregnancy, but it was nothing of the sort. God ordained Isabelle’s days, and even in a short time, she did more to affect people for the gospel and the glory of God than we may ever know. Teach these healing truths to those in your congregation who have lost a child.

Each pre-born human life possesses untold potential to declare: “God, you are worthy of praise”

Even the cry of an infant is a tribute to God. Though sometimes annoying to us, it’s music to the Creator’s ears. Sadly, we are sometimes like Jesus’ disciples, who want the bothersome kids to go away. But Jesus gently rebuked them, saying, “Let the children come to me, and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God” (Luke 18:16). God’s Word clarifies that there is nothing so pleasant to the Creator’s ears than the praise that flows from the lips of children. Therefore, David says, “I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well” (Psalm 139:14). David realized that every pre-born human life has untold potential to declare praise to their Creator. Help your congregation grow in their love for and patience with the children in your church.

Each pre-born human life is not alone in the womb

In Psalm 139, the adult David reflects on God’s faithful care throughout his life, beginning in the womb. “Where shall I go from your Spirit? Or where shall I flee from your presence?” he asks God (139:7). These are rhetorical questions, of course. David knows the answer. He can’t go anywhere without God also being there. Even down unknown paths, “your hand shall lead me.” When I am weak, “your right hand shall hold me” (139:10). David’s assurance stemmed from knowing that God was present every moment of every day while he was in his mother’s womb: “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb” (139:13). What a beautiful picture! Though we may wonder what the Divine Artist is up to, especially if physicians discover birth defects and disabilities while a baby develops. Assure your church members they can be confident that God carries out his goodwill for each life.

Fellow pastor, take advantage of Sanctity of Human Life month. Seize the opportunity to open the Word of God to your people in such a way that their love for the Creator, and respect for every human life, abounds.

*I adapted this article from the book I wrote with Joni Eareckson Tada, When Disability Hits Home: How God Magnifies His Grace in Our Weakness and Suffering.