The Pastor’s Essential Library: Spiritual Disciplines for the Christian Life

Title of Book: Spiritual Disciplines for the Christian Life, Updated 20th Anniversary Edition

Author: Donald S. Whitney

Publisher: NavPress

Year: 2014

About the Book: Spiritual discipline sounds great in theory, but putting it into practice takes time and determination. Updated and revised for a new generation, Whitney’s guide reveals the importance of the disciplines, shows how they’ll help you grow in godliness, and offers practical suggestions for cultivating them in your daily life. Includes in-depth discussions.

Drawn from a rich heritage, this book will guide you through a carefully selected array of disciplines including:



• Scripture reading

• prayer

• worship

• Scripture meditation

• evangelism

• serving

• stewardship of time and money

• Scripture application

• fasting

• silence and solitude

• journaling

• learning



By illustrating why the disciplines are important, Spiritual Disciplines for the Christian Life will provide you with a refreshing opportunity to become more like and grow in character and maturity.

About the Author: Donald S. Whitney is a Professor of Biblical Spirituality and the Associate Dean of the School of Theology at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky. He has authored nine books and is a popular conference speaker, especially on personal and congregational spirituality. He served in pastoral ministry for 24 years.

