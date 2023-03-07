You can transform our nation ... one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount
you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
You can transform our nation ...
one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

The Blessings of Fasting as a Spiritual Discipline

  • By Donald S. Whitney
Share:
AdobeStock_272906613
This is the sixth in a series of articles on pastors and the spiritual disciplines. One of the disciplines we can practice either alone or with others is fasting. As with prayer, we fast in the hope that by His grace, God will bless us.

In his Lectures to My Students, Charles Spurgeon said, “True and genuine piety is necessary as the first indispensable requisite; whatever ‘call’ a man may pretend to have, if he has not been called to holiness, he certainly has not been called to the ministry.”

How does a pastor progress in the holiness (also known as godliness, Christlikeness, and sanctification) to which God has called him? The apostle Paul wrote to his son in the ministry—Timothy—about this very point: “Discipline yourself for the purpose of godliness” (1 Tim. 4:7, NASB). How do pastors discipline themselves in obedience to this command? They do so through what has often been called the “spiritual disciplines,” the practices found in Scripture that promote godliness. 

This is the sixth in a series of articles on pastors and the spiritual disciplines, which have focused on the personal spiritual disciplines. I have yet to address the equally important interpersonal spiritual disciplines, the biblical disciplines we participate in with other believers, such as congregational worship, fellowship, corporate prayer, and more.

One of the disciplines we can practice either alone or with others (though it’s probably most commonly done privately) is fasting.

Fasting defined

Christian fasting is a believer’s voluntary abstinence from food for spiritual purposes. A person may fast for health purposes, and while this can be a good thing, it’s not fasting as described in Scripture (although health benefits can result from Christian fasting). While it can be appropriate to speak of fasting from other things besides food—such as your phone, TV, etc.— technically, the Bible uses the term only in reference to abstinence from food.

In chapter three of my Spiritual Disciplines for the Christian Life (NavPress, 2014), I describe nine different types of biblical fasts, such as regular, occasional, congregational, etc. For purposes of this article, I’ll emphasize only two. The first is a “normal” fast, which involves abstaining from all food but not water or perhaps other liquids. This is probably the most common type of fast and is usually done privately and only occasionally.

Pastor, if you teach fasting to a congregation, many will be unable to engage in a normal fast. People will have medical reasons—such as migraines, diabetes, pregnancy, etc.—that prevent fasting. You should also be aware of a “partial” fast. This involves a limitation of the diet but not abstention from all food. If a person requires a balanced nutritional intake, he eats only the minimum necessary to prevent problems. Some can eat one simple food, such as plain bread or rice, as needed. Though we do not want to risk harm, those who choose a partial fast should still feel either some desire for more food or more pleasure from what they eat. Like hunger from a normal fast, this dissatisfaction with the food is essential, as we shall see.

“While it can be appropriate to speak of fasting from other things besides food—such as your phone, TV, etc.— technically, the Bible uses the term only in reference to abstinence from food.”

Scripture expects fasting

To those unfamiliar with the subject, the biggest surprise in this article for many is that fasting is a New Testament expectation for Christians. Notice Jesus’ words at the beginning of Mt 6:16-17: “And when you fast … But when you fast . . .” (emphasis added). By giving us instructions on what to do and what not to do when we fast (see the negative command, the positive command, and a promise in vv. 16-18), Jesus assumes that we will fast. 

This is even clearer when we notice the context. In words just above His teaching on fasting, Jesus says, ”when you give . . . when you give” (vv. 2-3), and “when you pray . . . when you pray” (vv. 5-7). We often use these passages to teach about giving and prayer but somehow miss the parallelism about fasting.

Since nothing in Scripture indicates that we no longer need to fast, and since we know that Christians in the book of Acts fasted (see 9:9; 13:2; 14:23), we may conclude that Jesus still expects His followers to fast today.

Fasting for a biblical purpose

The most important concept from this article is this: have a biblical purpose for your fast. Without a clear biblical purpose, fasting becomes, at best, a mere test of endurance and, at worst, a vain attempt at works righteousness. 

We must never attempt to impress God with how much we make ourselves suffer for His sake. God is impressed only with the suffering and righteousness of Christ. Then why fast? In one sense, we could ask that of all the spiritual disciplines. Like the other disciplines, fasting done biblically can be a means of sustaining (not saving) grace.

Remember that fasting is not a practice developed by pious people long ago. Fasting is God’s idea. There are unique blessings we can receive only through fasting. If the same blessings could be experienced through other means, there would be no place for fasting in the Christian life.

So here’s what fasting looks like without a biblical purpose: your headaches, or your stomach growls, and you think, “I’m hungry! Oh, wait; I’m hungry because I’m fasting today.” If your next action is to look at the time, and your next thought is, “How long until this is over?” then you’re doing it wrong. There’s no biblical purpose in that. Your purpose is merely to endure it. And it’s probably just a miserable, self-centered experience.

With a biblical fast, whenever you realize that you are hungry and remember you are fasting, you remember the biblical purpose for your fast and act on it. For example, if your purpose is to pray for someone’s salvation, every time you get hungry, your hunger prompts you to pray for that person’s salvation. 

This is why you want to feel hungry during a fast and why those on a partial fast need some sense of desire for more food or for something more pleasurable than bread to eat. Your hunger isn’t just something to endure. It serves your biblical purpose. It is your reminder to pursue what you hunger for right now, even more than food.

“There are unique blessings we can receive only through fasting. If the same blessings could be experienced through other means, there would be no place for fasting in the Christian life.”

Examples of biblical purposes for fasting

In Spiritual Disciplines for the Christian Life, I summarize 10 purposes for fasting found in Scripture. I can’t mention or describe them all here. Still, they include fasting to seek God’s guidance, to seek deliverance or protection, to express repentance, to express concern for the work of God and to seek His blessing upon it, to minister to the needs of others, to express love and worship to God, and more. 

The most common one seems to be—and in one sense relates to them all—to strengthen prayer for something specific. On these occasions, prayer serves as an intensifier of our spiritual desires. As mentioned above, during such a fast, every awareness of hunger is a prompt to pray for that which you want God to do even more than you want food for that day.

So fasting must always have a biblical purpose—a God-centered purpose, not a self-centered one. 

The sure reward of biblical fasting

God has often crowned fasting with extraordinary blessings. Biblical, historical, and contemporary testimonies bear witness to God’s delight in providing unusual blessings to those who fast. But we should be careful not to develop a mechanical view of fasting, believing that God is obligated to give us what we ask. We cannot manipulate God to do our bidding by fasting any more than we can by any other means. 

As with prayer, we fast in the hope that by His grace, God will bless us with what we desire. Whether He does or not, when our fast is rightly motivated, we can be sure God will bless our fast. Jesus promised in His teaching on fasting, “He who sees in secret will reward you” (Mt. 7:18). And He will do so in the way His infinite wisdom knows is best.

©2023 Don Whitney. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Reconnected video series

Feel like you and your spouse are just roommates? Become soulmates again!

Kids. Career. Finances. Maintaining an active household. They’re all good things, but the busyness that comes with these responsibilities can leave any husband or wife feeling ... disconnected.
“Reconnected” is a FREE 7-part video series that will equip you to make the most of the way you greet one another, talk together, and make a safe space to be vulnerable.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

ChurchChurch LeadershipSpiritual Disciplines

You May Also Like

a young man stands on a stage in front of an audience
Church

Pastors as Guardians of Sound Doctrine

Pastors must be theologians and apologists in this world awash in false doctrine, theological confusion, and spiritual deception. As shepherds of the church, they must guard the flock. They must shoulder the duty and take up the privilege of being truth-tellers about what matters most.

October 7, 2019
Shown from behind, a shepherd dressed like a hiker leading a flock of sheep down a narrow tree-lined path
Church

Celebrating Pastor Appreciation Month

Pastor Appreciation Month is a special time that congregations set aside each year to honor their pastoral families for their sacrificial dedication.

October 7, 2019
Church

Pastoral Care and Discipleship in a Time of Crisis

Christians have been here before, and we can take comfort and wisdom from the actions of those who faced these kinds of things well. During the first 100 years or so of the early church, there are letters written by Roman governors during times of plague talking about the behavior of this strange new group of people, Christians.

March 19, 2020
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin