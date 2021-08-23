Custom CSS of Section contains Conditional Preview for See Life Campaign Elements

SAVE LIVES!
See Life 2021
Double your gift now!
Yes, I will help save babies from abortion!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Focus on the Family
Helping Families Thrive
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Share Your Story Header CTA is Shown by Optimize Experiment in FOTF Container

The Foundation of the Pro-Life Ethic

  • By Phil Steiger
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Feet of newborn baby in the hands of the mother
Every baby with ten fingers and ten toes is made in the image of God. Every Down Syndrome child is made in the image of God. Every broken body lying in a hospital bed is made in the image of God and is still as valuable as the day they were created. Every soul under hospice care deserves the same dignity every able-bodied person deserves.
The pro-life community rightly keeps the child in the womb at the center of our ethic. If that belief fades away, the rest of life is up for grabs. As one Christian author says, “If parents kill children, we should not be surprised if children kill parents.”

It is incredible to think that of everything created by God, only one creature bears His image: the human being. From galaxies to glowworms, from whales to wheat fields, the only living things that strike a passing resemblance to their creator are men and women. God did not say, “Let us make the red giant stars in our image,” or, “Let us make yaks in our likeness.” This is the foundation of the pro-life ethic.

At the pinnacle of God’s creation, he breathed his image into men and women, gave them dominion over all creation, and told them to fill the earth with more human beings. God’s creation mandate becomes our moral north-star. Human life is unique to God, and he intends us to join ourselves together in marriage, forming new families and having children. In the process, the image and likeness of God is passed from parent to child, giving us the responsibility to honor his creation and will.

The Pro-life ethic is the practical position we take finding ways to implement God’s desire for human beings. Having children and raising them to know their God honors him. Destroying them in the womb dishonors God’s will and takes an innocent life.

The foundation of the pro-life ethic is the beginning of life

Life begets life. Human life begets human life. Mothers and fathers are both unique in genes and metaphysics, and so is the child created by the two. God has arranged for a unique human being to be created in the womb, with unique DNA and blood type, with their own eye and hair color, and inevitably their own desires and dreams for life. Protecting that child is an act of protecting a human life, and it is a beautiful and courageous choice to bring a new human life into the world.

There may be several other causes that can be labeled pro-life, but it all begins in the womb.

The pro-life ethic has consequences

Pro-life proponents end up working for the value and dignity of life at all stages. Pro-life Christians have not only saved babies, but have also started the Red Cross, Salvation Army, hospital systems, and the hospice movement. This one belief, that the life in the womb is unique and worth saving, becomes a lens through which we see all human beings at all stages of life.

Believing that every human being carries the image of God is a powerful motivator. Every baby with ten fingers and ten toes is made in the image of God. Every Down Syndrome child is made in the image of God. Every broken body lying in a hospital bed is made in the image of God and is still as valuable as the day they were created. Every soul under hospice care deserves the same dignity every able-bodied person deserves. Because all of this is true from God’s point of view, it needs to be true from our point of view, as well.

Every pro-life belief and action is like a house built on the foundation of the beginning of life.

If we separate the pro-life ethic from its foundation, it will crumble and fall

It is true that these causes and more stem from a pro-life ethic. Though it is becoming popular to do so, we cannot abandon the original pro-life position of protecting life in the womb. When we do, it separates our ethic from its foundation and becomes like a house built on sand.

Over the last several months a lot of social and political causes have been labeled, “pro-life.” This is a testimony to the emotional power of the term, and the kind of ethical imperative that results if we label something as “pro-life.” But something else has happened along the way. A lot of these causes and their champions have neglected the foundation, the protection of the child in the womb. They became soft on abortion and the personhood of the child in the womb.

But if the term can now mean almost anything, it may end up meaning nothing at all. This is why the pro-life community rightly keeps the child in the womb at the center of our ethic. If that belief fades away, the rest of life is up for grabs. As one Christian author says, “If parents kill children, we should not be surprised if children kill parents.”

What a Pastor Can Do

Are there pro-life organizations in your city? If so, build a relationship with them, invite their leaders to speak with your church and encourage volunteers to help. This allows a church to provide practical help to moms and families and encourage pro-life organizations.

Find good times to speak on the biblical foundations of the sanctity of all life. Pastors and churches help create the moral fabric that holds a civilization together, and respect for all human life is key to that work. The moral compass of our culture is deeply confused on this issue, giving the local church an opportunity to be clear.

And then there are large-scale projects like SeeLife from Focus on the Family. Complete with helpful videos and discussion starters, this resource can go a long way toward helping a church engage in an issue that honors God’s design for his human creation.

© 2021 Phil Steiger. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

Biblical EthicsChurch

You May Also Like

Logo for Focus on the Family Marriage Podcast

When Super-Husband Isn’t Enough

While doing things to help your spouse is wonderful, activities should never replace the joy of being together. Greg, Erin and John discuss how they’ve learned the importance of spending time with their spouses. Featuring Matt and Lisa Jacobson.

August 24, 2021
Focus on Parenting Podcast

Moving on From a Difficult Past

Even if you’ve come from a difficult family situation, God can still redeem your story. The key is never trying to heal on your own. John and Danny explain why counseling can help in overcoming a painful family past. Featuring Elizabeth Oates.

August 24, 2021
Focus on the Family Broadcast logo

Loving and Leading Your Strong Woman (Part 1 of 2)

LeRoy and Kimberly Wagner describe how their marriage was once headed for ruin because of his passivity and her strong-willed nature, and how God transformed their relationship through His healing power. The Wagners offer hope and encouragement to struggling couples in a discussion based on their book, Men Who Love Fierce Women. (Part 1 of 2)

August 24, 2021
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin
Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 5: It’s Going to be Amazing!

After a couple has chosen life, hear the heartwarming stories of children that culture would have cast aside, yet are making tremendous impacts in their communities. Whether the diagnosis was adverse or the circumstances were difficult, these stories will inspire you to come along side of families who have chosen life!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 4: Sometimes the Choice is Hard

Hear real life stories of parents who have made the decision to choose life even though the circumstances were overwhelming. You’ll see why “ALL” life is precious to God and why choosing life is always the right decision!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 3: The Power of a Picture

Have you ever wondered what a baby looked like in the womb? With today’s technology, Moms and Dads can see the baby’s heartbeat, facial expressions, and movements! You’ll find out why more women choose life once they hear their baby’s heartbeat and realize it’s a real living human!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 2: Heroes Providing Hope

Discover the amazing work our PRC’s Directors, Nurses, and Volunteers are making in their communities! You’ll see firsthand testimonies of a PRC in action, and that there are other options outside of abortions! You’ll also discover how your family can support your local PRC!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 1: The Truth About Life!

In this episode, we will tackle tough questions like, “When does life begin?” and “What does the Bible
say about Life?” You’ll discover and understand the stages of pre-born life and that babies are more than
just a clump of cells!
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 6: Families Helping Families!

So, after all you’ve seen through the SeeLife ‘21 Episodic journey; what can you do now? We’ll share how you can partner with some amazing organizations that are making significant impacts in the pro-life movement! You want to Celebrate Life!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others!