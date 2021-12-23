The Hope of the First and Second Advent

Having hope is part of what it means to be human. Even the most jaded and cynical soul hope carries somewhere in his heart.

We look all ahead with expectations for the good to occur. We likewise hope evil will not befall us.

Our attitude toward hope shapes our characters.

Some hopes are positively irrational, and no amount of hoping will make them come true (although the Chicago Cubs finally won the World Series in 2016).

The season of Advent can discipline our hopes, setting them on what matters most and what is certain.

We remember the coming of Christ into the world

“And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth” (John 1:18, NIV).

We also look ahead in hope for his Second Advent, which will bring our full redemption. Let us consider the birth of Jesus and the hope that we have.

Luke tells us that a man in Jerusalem named Simeon was told by the Holy Spirit that he would live to see the Messiah, the hoped-for liberator of his people. In hope, he was moved by the Holy Spirit to enter the temple courts just when Jesus was brought by his parents to be dedicated. Simon then took Jesus in his arms and praised God, saying.

Sovereign Lord, as you have promised,

you may now dismiss your servant in peace.

For my eyes have seen your salvation,

which you have prepared in the sight of all nations:

a light for revelation to the Gentiles,

and the glory of your people Israel (Luke 2:29-32).

Simeon’s hope became sight and his joy was full. We look back and see that the Messiah has come to redeem both Jews and Gentiles.

Hope can be based on fact or nourished by fiction

But there is one hope that will not disappoint us, and this is the hope of our final redemption through Jesus Christ. The one who was born, lived, died, was resurrected, and who ascended will come again “to judge the living and the dead” (as the Apostle’s Creed says). In him we place our hope, because he is the hope of the nations (Matthew 12:21). All our other disappointed hopes are eased when we ponder the hope that will not disappoint us.

Paul explains this in Romans, chapter five. “Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (5:1). Paul is building a foundation for hope. We have been set right with God through Christ. Our status is sure. We have peace with God, which means nothing now separates us from a holy and loving God.

The Apostle goes on to write that “we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand. And we boast in the hope of the glory of God” (5:2). It is God’s grace (unmerited favor or blessing) that makes sure our boast in the glory of God. Our faith is in the One who is true and good. Thus, we can boast, not in ourselves, but in Christ, who justified us and given us peace with God that cannot be vanquished. In a great reversal, instead of hurting our faith, suffering can help it grow. “Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope” (5:3-4).

We may do more than endure our sufferings

We may celebrate them, since God is working within us to develop godly character and a greater hope. Our suffering as Christians is not hopeless or pointless. Consider a secular book with an unappealing title, Seven Ways of Looking at Pointless Suffering: What Philosophy Can Tell Us about the Hardest Mystery of All.

This is what the Bible tells us. Suffering is not pointless; it has a divine meaning, which is centered in the suffering of Christ on our behalf. We can know that suffering by the one who is justified and has peace with God is not in vain. Rather, it points toward moral development and finally to our ultimate redemption.

Paul then writes triumphantly: “Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us” (Romans 5:5, NKJV).

This hope does not put us to shame by disappointing us, as do so many other hopes. If a candidate gives a victory speech, only to lose the election, he or she is put to shame. The boasting athlete who assures us that he will win the match is ashamed when he is defeated.

Hopes were dashed

But “this hope” that Paul writes of is not like that. It looks ahead to our final redemption, which is the outworking of the salvation we have already been given and which even suffering cannot nullify. We know this, not through wishful thinking or optimism, but because “God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us” (5:5).

The season of Advent may disappoint us. Family gatherings may not be joyful celebrations because of strife.

This may be the first Christmas we celebrate without the company of a loved one who is far away or who has died. While the list of possible woes is long, and while so many hopes are dashed, we can be certain that because of the First Advent, there will be a Second Advent, and that we be confident that “this hope will not disappoint.”