The Pastor’s Essential Library: Dark Clouds, Deep Mercy Devotional Journal

Title of Book: Dark Clouds, Deep Mercy Devotional Journal

Author: Mark Vroegop

Publisher: Crossway

Year: 2022

About the Book:

This devotional journal is an ideal companion for anyone wanting to apply the knowledge they learned about lament from Dark Clouds, Deep Mercy and practice it in their own life.

About the Author: Mark Vroegop (MDiv, Grand Rapids Theological Seminary) is the lead pastor of College Park Church in Indianapolis and the author of the ECPA 2020 Christian Book of the Year Dark Clouds, Deep Mercy: Discovering the Grace of Lament and Weep with Me: How Lament Opens a Door for Racial Reconciliation. He’s married to Sarah, and they have four children and three daughters-in-law.

