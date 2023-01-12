The Pastor’s Essential Library: Lead: 12 Gospel Principles for Leadership in the Church

Title of Book: Lead: 12 Gospel Principles for Leadership in the Church

Author: Paul Tripp

Publisher: Crossway

Year: 2020

Best-selling author Paul David Tripp offers 12 gospel-centered leadership principles for both aspiring leaders and weathered pastors as they navigate the challenging waters of pastoral ministry. This resource shows the vital role that the leadership community plays in molding leaders.

About the Author: Paul David Tripp (DMin, Westminster Theological Seminary) is a pastor, award-winning author, and international conference speaker. He has written numerous books, including the bestselling daily devotional New Morning Mercies, and posts daily on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. His nonprofit ministry exists to connect the transforming power of Jesus Christ to everyday life. Tripp lives in Philadelphia with his wife, Luella, and they have four grown children.

