The Pastor’s Essential Library: Maturity: Growing Up and Going On in the Christian Life

Title of Book: Maturity: Growing Up and Going On in the Christian Life

Author: Sinclair B. Ferguson

Publisher: Banner of Truth

Year: 2019

About the Book: Sinclair Ferguson shows that a deep-seated concern of the writers of the New Testament was to see Christians grow to spiritual maturity, and if that was the concern of the first believers, then it should be our concern too.

In clear and logical chapters that are rooted in the reality of the Christian life, the author, who has had extensive experience in pastoral ministry and seminary teaching, seeks to show what Christian maturity is, and how it is to be obtained.

About the Author: Sinclair Buchanan Ferguson retired in 2013 as Senior Minister of First Presbyterian Church in Columbia, South Carolina and returned to his native Scotland. Prior to this he held the Charles Krahe chair for Systematic Theology at Westminster Theological Seminary and served Church of Scotland congregations in Unst (Shetland) and Glasgow (St George’s Tron). He received his Ph.D. from the University of Aberdeen (1971).

Dr Ferguson has authored several books published by the Trust, of which he is a trustee, and a former editor. He retains his position as Professor of Systematic Theology at Redeemer Seminary, Dallas, Texas, and serves as a Teaching Fellow with Ligonier Ministries. He continues to preach God’s Word in churches and at conferences.