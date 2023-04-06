The Pastor’s Essential Library: On Pastoring: A Short Guide to Living, Leading, and Ministering as a Pastor

Title of Book: On Pastoring: A Short Guide to Living, Leading, and Ministering as a Pastor

Author: H. B. Charles

Publisher: Moody Publishers

Year: 2016

About the Book:

From one pastor to another…

No one is ever fully prepared for the ministry. For pastors just starting out, those needing a little rebalancing, or those growing tired in the trenches, a short guide to the basics is a welcome relief.

In On Pastoring, H. B. Charles gives 30 instructive reflections on the pastor’s heart, leadership, and public ministry, covering topics like:

Cultivating personal godliness

Prioritizing your family

Guarding your ministry effectiveness

Planning, preparing, and preaching sermons

Balancing pastoral roles and duties

Being a pastor means wearing many hats, weathering lots of pressure, and bearing great responsibility. Let H. B. Charles be a trusted advisor as you do the serious work of shepherding a flock of God.

About the Author:

H.B. Charles, Jr. Is the Pastor-Teacher at the Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church of Jacksonville, Florida, where he has served since the fall of 2008. He is primarily responsible for preaching-teaching, vision casting, and leadership development. Prior to coming to Shiloh, he led the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church of Los Angeles for almost eighteen years. Succeeding his late father, he began his pastorate at Mt. Sinai at the age of seventeen. H.B. Charles regularly speaks at churches, conferences, and conventions around the country. He has contributed to several books and journals, and is the author of It Happens After Prayer. H.B. and his wife Crystal have three children: H.B. III, Natalie, and Hailey.

Buy the Book