The Pastor’s Essential Library: Pastors and Their Critics: A Guide to Coping with Criticism in the Ministry

Title of Book: Pastors and Their Critics: A Guide to Coping with Criticism in the Ministry

Author: Joel R. Beeke

Publisher: P & R Publishing

Year: 2020

About the Book:

Every pastor knows what it’s like to be criticized. But how does he respond? And how does he offer constructive criticism of his own?



With wisdom, charity, and a wealth of personal illustrations, Joel Beeke and Nick Thompson answer these questions and more. The Bible is full of critics, and it gives us practical principles for responding to criticism, offering criticism, and creating a healthy church culture. As Beeke and Thompson unfold a theological vision for coping with criticism in the gospel ministry, you will be strengthened, encouraged, and equipped.

About the Author:

Joel R. Beeke is president of Puritan Reformed Theological Seminary, where he also serves as professor of systematic theology and homiletics. He is a pastor of Heritage Reformed Congregation in Grand Rapids, Michigan.



