The Pastor’s Essential Library: Practically Trained Pastors

Title of Book: The Peacemaker: A Biblical Guide to Resolving Personal Conflict

Author: Ken Sande

Publisher: Baker Books

Year: 2004

About the Book: In The Peacemaker, Ken Sande presents practical biblical guidance for conflict resolution that takes you beyond resolving conflicts to true, life-changing reconciliation with family, coworkers, and fellow believers.

“‘Blessed are the peacemakers,’ said Jesus. With crystal clarity, this manual lays before us the wisdom that leads humble souls into that blessing.”-J. I. Packer, author of Knowing God

“Of people alive and writing today, I know of no more reliable guide for peacemaking in church and family than Ken Sande.”-John Piper, pastor, Bethlehem Baptist Church

“The Peacemaker is a practical and faithful primer for how obedience to God’s Word can change deadlock into restoration in families, churches, workplaces, neighborhoods, and even prisons.” -Charles W. Colson, founder, Prison Fellowship

“Ken Sande challenges us to act redemptively in a culture of enmity and shows us how to do this in our relationships with one another. A modern classic!”-Timothy George, executive editor, Christianity Today

“The Peacemaker is a rich source of practical, biblical guidance for resolving every type of conflict.”-Tony Evans, pastor, Oakcliff Bible Church

“It is the sort of book that will remind every Christian reader that God, before all, is in the business of reconciliation, and that the servant is not greater than the master.”-D. James Kennedy, pastor, Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church

“The best guidebook I’ve ever seen on how Christians should resolve conflicts. Every pastor ought to read this book and share it with the leaders of the church. It ought to be a textbook in every Bible school and seminary.”-Warren Wiersbe, author of Real Peace