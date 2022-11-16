The Pastor’s Essential Library: The Christmas We Didn’t Expect

Title of Book: The Christmas We Didn’t Expect

Editors: David Mathis

Publisher: Good Book Company

Year: 2020

About the Book: The Christmas story is one surprise after another. But sometimes the details become so familiar that they lose their impact.

These Advent reflections, written by David Mathis, help us to dwell deeply on the most stunning and significant event in the history of the world: that God himself became one of us.

Be amazed once more by the unexpected details of Jesus’ unique birth and saving work with these short daily devotions and prayers, and renew your worship of our humble, generous and loving Savior.

About the Author: David Mathis serves as executive editor at desiringGod.org, pastor at Cities Church, and adjunct professor at Bethlehem College and Seminary. He and his wife, Megan, have three children.