The Pastor’s Essential Library: The Exemplary Husband

Title of Book: The Exemplary Husband

Author: Stuart Scott

Publisher:

Year: 2022

About the Book:

The official companion book for The Excellent Wife by Martha Peace is a biblical blueprint for the mandate God has given to husbands in the covenant of marriage to love their wives, even as Christ loved the church. Dr. Stuart Scott has responded chapter by chapter to the biblical teaching put forth in Martha’s popular book. It is suitable for men’s small group Bible studies, or for couples prayerfully seeking God’s very best in marriage.

About the Author:

Stuart Scott teaches in the graduate program of biblical counseling at The Master’s University in Santa Clarita, CA and is adjunct Professor of Biblical Counseling at Southern Seminary and Faith Seminary. He has over forty years of experience in counseling and pastoral ministry. He is the membership director and a Fellow with the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors. Stuart is an author as well and is married to his wife Zondra and they have two grown children and two grandchildren.

