The Pastor’s Essential Library: The Life We Never Expected: Hopeful Reflections on the Challenges of Parenting Children with Special Needs

Title of Book: The Life We Never Expected: Hopeful Reflections on the Challenges of Parenting Children with Special Needs

Author: Andrew and Rachel Wilson

Publisher: Crossway

Year: 2016

About the Book:

This touching memoir by two parents recounts the highs and lows of raising children with specials needs, ultimately directing readers to the God who promises us peace and joy, even in the midst of trials.

About the Author:

Andrew Wilson (PhD, King’s College London) is the teaching pastor at King’s Church London and a columnist for Christianity Today. He is the author of several books, including Incomparable; Echoes of Exodus; and God of All Things. Andrew is married to Rachel and they have three children: Zeke, Anna, and Samuel.

Rachel Wilson is a wife, mother of two, and the coauthor of The Life We Never Expected. She and her husband are part of Kings Church in Eastbourne in the United Kingdom.

