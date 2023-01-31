The Pastor’s Essential Library: The Promises of God

Title of Book: The Promises of God

Author: Charles H. Spurgeon

Publisher: Crossway

Year: 2019

About the Book:

“God has given no pledge that he will not redeem and encouraged no hope that he will not fulfill.”

―Charles Spurgeon

For over 150 years, Charles Spurgeon’s classic daily devotional on God’s promises has comforted the hearts of God’s people. For each day of the year, Spurgeon reflects on a specific promise of God from Scripture that strengthened his heart in times of severe depression and suffering. Each daily meditation testifies to the goodness, faithfulness, and power of God.

In this volume, Tim Chester helps Spurgeon speak to a new generation, updating archaic words, shortening sentences, and streamlining sentence structure―all without losing Spurgeon’s passionate and pastoral voice. These devotional readings will inspire you with fresh faith in the promise-making and promise-keeping God of the Bible.

About the Author:

Charles H. Spurgeon (1834–1892) was an English Baptist pastor at New Park Street Chapel, London (which later became the Metropolitan Tabernacle), for thirty-eight years. As the nineteenth century’s most prolific preacher and writer, his ministry legacy continues today.

Tim Chester (PhD, University of Wales) is a faculty member of Crosslands and a pastor with Grace Church, Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire. He is an author or coauthor of over forty books, including A Meal with Jesus; Reforming Joy; and, with Michael Reeves, Why the Reformation Still Matters.

