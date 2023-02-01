The Pastor’s Essential Library: When People Are Big and God Is Small: Overcoming Peer Pressure, Codependency, and the Fear of Man

Title of Book: When People Are Big and God Is Small: Overcoming Peer Pressure, Codependency, and the Fear of Man

Author: Edward T. Welch

Publisher: P & R Publishing

Year: 1997

About the Book:

Overly concerned about what people think of you? Welch uncovers the spiritual dimension of people-pleasing and points the way through a true knowledge of God, ourselves, and others.

About the Author:

Edward T. Welch is a counselor and faculty member at the Christian Counseling and Educational Foundation (CCEF). He is author of a number of books, including When People Are Big and God Is Small and Addictions: A Banquet in the Grave.

