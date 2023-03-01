The Pastor’s Essential Library: When Sinners Say I Do: Discovering the Power of the Gospel for Marriage

Title of Book: When Sinners Say I Do: Discovering the Power of the Gospel for Marriage

Author: Dave Harvey

Publisher: Shepherd Press

Year: 2008

About the Book:

Marriage is the union of two people who arrive at the altar toting some surprisingly large luggage. Often it gets opened right there on the honeymoon, sometimes it waits for the week after. The Bible calls it sin and understanding its influence can make all the difference for a man and woman who are building a life together. When Sinners Say “I Do” is about encountering the life-transforming power of the gospel in the unpredictable journey of marriage.

Dave’s writing style embraces the reader as he speaks honestly, and sometimes humorously, about sin and the power of the gospel to overcome it. He opens the delightful truth of God’s word and encourages the reader to see more clearly the glorious picture of what God does when sinners say “I do”.

About the Author:

Dave Harvey, D.Min, Westminster Theological Seminary, serves as the president of Great Commission Collective, a church planting ministry in the US, Canada and abroad. In his 33 years of ministry, Dave was president of Sojourn Network, oversaw church planting, church care & international outreach for Sovereign Grace Churches, was a lead pastor for 19 years, and pastored for a total of 33 years. He is also the founder of AmICalled.com. Dave presently serves on the board for the Christian Counseling and Educational Foundation (CCEF) and has traveled nationally and internationally doing conferences where he teaches Christians, trains pastors and church planters, and conducts marriage events.

Dave served as general editor for the Sojourn Network ‘How-To’ series and contributes regularly at The Gospel Coalition, Desiring God, and For the Church. Dave is the author of When Sinners Say I Do, Am I Called?, Rescuing Ambition, Letting Go: Rugged Love For Wayward Soul (co-authored with Paul Gilbert), and I STILL DO! Growing Closer and Stronger Through Life’s Defining Moments.

Married for 37 years, Dave and Kimm have four kids, four grandkids and lives in southwest Florida.

