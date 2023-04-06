Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Thinking ahead to Easter and Beyond

  • By Alex D. Montoya
Share:
Tranquil view on of sunlit wavy fields of agricultural area. Location place of South Moravia region, Czech Republic, Europe. Photo wallpaper. Image of an ecological district. Beauty of world.
The church needs to maximize the impact of Easter Sunday, especially in the days following that great event. Here are some suggestions on how to get the most out of our efforts in this great Christian celebration.

Christians celebrate two major holidays each year, Christmas and Easter. These holidays highlight two major historical and theological events—our God’s incarnation and our Savior’s resurrection from the dead. The difference between the two is that Christmas tends to be a prolonged event, lasting a few weeks, whereas the focus on Easter is usually just one day—Easter Sunday. 

Thus Easter becomes a more focused event, with more people converging in one place at one time. The faithful find it as a day of celebration and encouragement in all that the resurrection of Christ stands for (Romans 1:4; 4:25; 6:4; 8:11; I Peter 1:3). But it is also a day when the casual attenders, the unchurched, and even the non-believers come to the church. It, therefore, makes sense for the church to make every effort to reach out to these people, either to evangelize them or to encourage them to become committed to Christ. The church needs to maximize the impact of Easter Sunday, especially in the days following that great event. Here are some suggestions on how to get the most out of our efforts in this great Christian celebration.

The days before Easter Sunday

Since Easter is, for the most part, a one-day (or one weekend) event, it pays to prepare well. This preparation calls for protracted times of prayer in anticipation of what will take place. It includes careful planning and preparation of the details that must be in place to make the day a special day. These details include adequate parking, clean facilities, workers to cover every post from the parking lot to the nursery, and all the parts and participants of the actual Easter worship service. This is no small feat. There must also be adequate publicity and promotion of the church’s Easter services through literature, postcards, door hangers, and website. It also helps to encourage members to invite guests to Easter service. (Remember that the main reason the non-churched do not attend church is that no one invites them). Easter must be different than the usual Sunday. It even calls for the pastor to prepare a special sermon on the grand theme of Easter—the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Easter Sunday

The church on Easter Sunday must be at its best. It must be in a state of readiness. To evangelize the lost and impact the believer with the truth of God’s Word, we must focus special attention on the newcomers to the church. The church must provide a warm reception from the parking lot to the pew. The newcomer and casual attendee must feel a sense of welcome and acceptance to the church and worship service. The regulars should be encouraged to be especially friendly on this day and to go out of their way to greet “strangers.” 

Easter can be a time of “harvest,” where the church focuses on those who come without Christ and those who need to return to church. The pastor or worship leader can give a warm and special welcome to all the guests present. The church might do well to provide some means of registration of guests and casual attendees. We have found that most guests are not reluctant to share their contact information with the church. Registration cards can be provided in the pews or bulletins. In addition, the pastor may want to preview the sermon for the next week, and he may even consider starting a new series the Sunday after Easter and make that announcement to invite them to come back to share in the timely topic. Finally, the church can provide a welcome center for guests with refreshments and information. The center should have informed believers there and maybe even the presence of the pastor or one of the staff. Here the guests can make personal contact with the church.

The days after Easter Sunday

The days after Easter Sunday is a time of harvesting. The church has done so much work in anticipation of the great crowds, and so much prayer and ministry have taken place that it is only proper for the church to harvest the results of God’s work from Easter Sunday. I would recommend the following suggestions on maximizing the efforts made on Easter Sunday.

  • Follow through on Easter Sunday by providing the same readiness on the Sundays after Easter as Easter Sunday itself. The church should expect some of the guests to return in the following weeks, especially if the Word of God, the warmth of the church, and the pastor’s invitation to return have touched them. The pastor can start a new series just for this occasion or plan to recap what he has been preaching to benefit the new attendees. In short, the excitement of Easter Sunday should carry over into the following Sundays.
  • Follow up with visitors and guests who came on Easter Sunday. If the church could provide registration cards or a registration table for the guests, then it has an opportunity to follow up with some type of contact. This may include an e-mail, a letter on church stationery, a phone call, or even a personal visit from a team equipped to do personal home visitations. The purpose of the follow-up is to express appreciation for their visit, to provide additional information about the church, to encourage the guest in their Christian life, and to evangelize them with the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. We have found that if the guests provide their information, they appreciate the contact made by the church—especially if they have received a warm reception and a clear message of God’s Word. Keep in mind that very few churches visit their guests or visitors and thus miss an excellent opportunity for ministry. I remember calling one of our guests on Saturday night to express our appreciation for their visit the previous Sunday. The guest replied that they had never received a call or a visit from any of the churches they had visited before. They returned to our church and have remained ever since. This may not be the result of every call or visit, but it does illustrate the harvest we can reap if we make an effort.
  • Focus on casual attendees with a shepherd’s heart. Many who come on Easter Sunday are “Christmas and Easter Christians.” They only come on these two Sundays and perhaps a few others throughout the year. They are not officially “first-timers” and thus may not register and appear to be guests. On the other hand, these people are usually familiar to someone in the congregation or the pastor and his staff. Special note should be made of these, and then a letter, call, or visit would be in order. These “casual attendees” may need and appreciate a special word of encouragement to welcome them back to the church. Some seek an “entry point” to get them back into church. We should take advantage of their presence on Easter Sunday.
  • Plan for a new attendees reception a few weeks after Easter. If the efforts of Easter Sunday result in a number of new attendees, then it would be nice to provide a special reception for those new to the church or who have returned. This can be a special reception after the morning service (or even on a Saturday afternoon), where you serve refreshments or a meal, where they can become acquainted, meet with the pastor and his family, and have some of their questions answered. Those who wish to attend such a reception are those whom the church has impacted. Thus the church has maximized its Easter Sunday efforts. As new people continue to attend, the church can offer such receptions as needed.

Our Lord spoke about the harvest being plentiful (Matthew 9:37) and that the fields were white for harvest (John 4:35). He referred to a harvest He has prepared and thus invites us to participate in being workers of that harvest. Easter Sunday provides a marvelous opportunity to point the world to the risen Lord Jesus Christ, the hope of the world, and to offer the world a living hope (1 Peter 1:3). Thus, we need to plan for a great sowing at Easter time and then prepare to harvest the results of God’s work through His church. May our Lord bless your efforts this Easter Sunday, and may we maximize the impact of God’s Word this Easter season.

Related:

8 Daily Devotionals from Palm Sunday to Easter

Ten Ways Pastors Can Prepare for Easter 

Seize the Easter Opportunity!

©2023 Alex Montoya. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

ChurchChurch Leadership

You May Also Like

a young man stands on a stage in front of an audience
Church

Pastors as Guardians of Sound Doctrine

Pastors must be theologians and apologists in this world awash in false doctrine, theological confusion, and spiritual deception. As shepherds of the church, they must guard the flock. They must shoulder the duty and take up the privilege of being truth-tellers about what matters most.

October 7, 2019
Shown from behind, a shepherd dressed like a hiker leading a flock of sheep down a narrow tree-lined path
Church

Celebrating Pastor Appreciation Month

Pastor Appreciation Month is a special time that congregations set aside each year to honor their pastoral families for their sacrificial dedication.

October 7, 2019
Church

Pastoral Care and Discipleship in a Time of Crisis

Christians have been here before, and we can take comfort and wisdom from the actions of those who faced these kinds of things well. During the first 100 years or so of the early church, there are letters written by Roman governors during times of plague talking about the behavior of this strange new group of people, Christians.

March 19, 2020
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin