Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Three Ways Pastors Provoke Their Children to Anger

  • By Timothy Z. Witmer
Share:
My dad, my hero. Father spending time with his son outside.
When we engage consistently in loving discipline and instruction, we have a head start in precluding those things that incite anger and frustration in our children. Take time, step back, and be honest about how you lead your “little flock,” and ask the Lord for the wisdom to be a catalyst for godliness, peace, and joy.

“Is that the pastor’s son? Can you believe how he is behaving? You would think he would know better?”  

People in churches have undoubtedly uttered these and similar comments countless times over the centuries. Indeed, one of the challenges pastors face is faithfully shepherding the “little flock” at home while caring for the needs of a congregation.

Ephesians 6:1-4 is a critical text explicitly written to fathers. As Paul winds down this important letter to the church, where he has spent more ministry time than anywhere else, he reiterates fundamental family responsibilities. In chapter five, Paul outlined the roles of husbands and wives. He began with the wife’s responsibility to respect her husband’s leadership of the family (5:22-24). Then Paul unpacked the husband’s role (5:25-30), which is to “love [his wife] as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.” This is the environment God calls the husband to create to complement and help the wife to fulfill her role.

As he moves on to discussing parents and children, Paul begins with the child’s responsibility: “Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. ‘Honor your father and mother’ (this is the first commandment with a promise), ‘that it may go well with you and that you may live long in the land.’” (Ephesians 6:1-3). Though this responsibility is instinctively part of how God made us, it was enshrined in scripture in the moral law found in the Ten Commandments (Exodus 20:12).

My goal in this article, however, is not to unpack the responsibilities of children but to focus on our responsibilities as fathers and how these responsibilities can be particularly challenging for us as pastors. There is a connection with the previous section on the marriage relationship. Just as God calls on the husband to provide a loving environment to help his wife fulfill her role, the father’s responsibilities outlined here provide the environment for a child to carry out their call to honor and obey their parents. The failure of a dad to do what the Scriptures describe can be very frustrating for a child.

In the following text, there is something we should not do and something that we should do: “Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord” (Ephesians 6:4).

First, let’s address something we should not do

Notice Paul directs this appeal to “Fathers,” underscoring that the father is the responsible head of the family. The words seem simple: “Do not provoke your children to anger.” In the Greek text, “provoke to anger” is one compound word. The root of the word is the Greek word for anger, which describes a slow and simmering emotion. It is an anger that bubbles below the surface. What are some of the things we do as pastors that provoke our children to anger?

1. Unrealistic expectations

This is a danger for all parents but especially risky for pastors. One of the most significant risks in ministry is to impose the expectations of congregants onto our children. Yes, we live in “glass houses,” but even you can’t live up to the expectations of church members. If you can’t live up to them, you can be sure that neither can your children. It’s even worse when you embrace the expectations of your congregants. A sure symptom of this dynamic are the words, “Remember, you are the pastor’s child.” Please don’t impose unrealistic expectations on your children. It will only provoke them to anger, and you don’t want that.

2. Unfair Comparisons

This is where unrealistic expectations meet the community of faith.

In your church, there is usually – if not always – a child who is smarter, more athletic, or more talented than your child. You, of all people, should know our Heavenly Father bestows these gifts and talents according to his wisdom and that we should celebrate everyone’s skills, talents, and aptitudes. Don’t forget to take the time to know your child’s strengths and weaknesses. Celebrate the strengths and help them through their weaknesses. A sure symptom of this dynamic are the words, “Why can’t you be like … (fill in the blank)?” Perhaps a not-so-subtle version is constantly praising other children in the church. Please don’t engage in unfair comparisons. This will provoke your child to anger, and you don’t want that.

3. Always say no

 Sometimes, out of concern for keeping a sparkling image of a “pastor’s family,” we might be more restrictive than we should be. When your child wants to do something with a friend or to go somewhere, is your default response “No!”? 

As my children entered their teen years, I was blessed to hear a wise Christian counselor’s advice: “Instead of immediately saying ‘no,’ we should honestly ask if there is any reason we cannot say, “Yes.”

This advice was of immense help to us throughout those potentially volatile years. Of course, there will be times that we say “no,” but we should be prepared to give a good reason. If this is our modus operandi, then our children will be more likely to respect our restrictions knowing there are good reasons behind them. And please don’t systematically say “no” to your child because he is the pastor’s kid. You’ve got to have a better reason than that, or you will provoke your child to anger, and you don’t want that.     

2. Paul moves on to what we should do

“But bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.” The word translated ‘bring up” is the same word used earlier for the husband’s responsibility to “nourish” his wife. It means to “serve with tender care.” To what end is that tender care to be applied? Paul answers, “discipline and instruction.” The word translated “discipline” communicates the idea of “training” and includes the concept of correction of a child who has strayed from the path. Paul adds “instruction,” a word that points to the encouragement children need to stay the course. Sometimes I have raised eyebrows by saying, “I am the CEO of my family.” But I quickly add, “That means Chief Encouragement Officer.”  

Bringing up children as Paul described, requires our time, attention, and love. We fail them when we pour our lives into our congregants but neglect our families.

But when we engage consistently in loving discipline and instruction, we have a head start in precluding those things that incite anger and frustration in our children. Ah, there it is! Being consistent is the challenge. We are sinners saved by grace, too, and we will not achieve perfect consistency in this life. But as we move along the road of life together, pray that consistency in leading your children will be the rule and not the exception. In a parallel text in Colossians, Paul writes, “Fathers, do not provoke your children, lest they become discouraged” (Colossians 3:21). We don’t want angry children or discouraged children, either. Take time, step back, and be honest about how you lead your “little flock,” and ask the Lord for the wisdom to be a catalyst for godliness, peace, and joy rather than anger and discouragement. Your heavenly Father is eager to help!

Related:

How to Frustrate Your Wife

Questions to Help Pastors Connect with Their Kids

©2023 Timothy Z. Witmer. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

ChurchFamily Life

You May Also Like

Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin