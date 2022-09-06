Pastor’s Essential Library: Worship Matters by Bob Kauflin

Title of Book: Worship Matters: Leading Others to Encounter the Greatness of God

Author: Bob Kauflin

Publisher: Crossway Books

Year: 2008

About the Book: Nothing is more essential than knowing how to worship the God who created us. This book focuses readers on the essentials of God-honoring worship, combining biblical foundations with practical application in a way that works in the real world. The author—a pastor and noted songwriter—skillfully instructs pastors, musicians, and church leaders so that they can root their congregational worship in unchanging scriptural principles, not divisive cultural trends. Kauflin covers a variety of topics, such as the devastating effects of worshiping the wrong things, how to base our worship on God’s self-revelation rather than our assumptions, the fuel of worship, the community of worship, and the ways that eternity’s worship should affect our earthly worship.

About the Author: Bob Kauflin is director of Sovereign Grace Music. He equips pastors and musicians in the theology and practice of congregational worship and serves as a pastor at Sovereign Grace Church in Louisville, Kentucky. He writes at worshipmatters.com and is author of True Worshipers: Seeking What Matters to God. Bob and his wife, Julie, have six children and a growing number of grandchildren.