Worship Wars

Monday Morning Blues

It’s Monday morning.

Pastor Cameron sits down at his desk. He puts his head between his hands in frustration.

Sunday, he preached an excellent sermon out of Philippians 2. However, after service, he was cornered by an influential church member. The conversation kept replaying in his head.

Bob scowled at Pastor Cameron as he emphatically asked, “Do you have a second?” “Can we schedule . . .” Pastor Cameron tried to respond. But Bob interrupted Cameron, “My family has had enough with the rock concert every Sunday. We have gone here a lot longer than you. We will be here after you leave. The music is horrible. It repeats over and over without any depth. We are about done with you. The entire church hates where you are leading us.” “Bob, I really would like to . . .” “You really would like to what?” Bob butted in. “You really would like to destroy our 110 years of God-honoring ministry in the community,” Bob roared. “You really would like to dishonor God with your shallow music.” Cameron had enough when he said even louder than Bob’s rant, “Bob, SHUT UP and stop interrupting me. I am trying to ask you to schedule . . .” “Shut up? Shut UP?! SHUT UP!! Is that how you shepherd? Listen, buddy, we will take this to the elders, and I will bring charges against you. You are abusing the flock! Trust me, I give way more money than you ever bring in.” Bob stormed out of the worship center with his family following sheepishly behind him.

Pastor Cameron was so afraid to open his email. He knew that there would be an email from the head of the elder board. He also knew it would be a very long week of meetings again, taking him away from his wife and two young children. He had stepped into ministry wanting to change the world, but all he had experienced was a bunch of complaining Christians.

Can You Relate?

Although the scenario above is an exaggerated story to make a point, can you relate to Pastor Cameron? Did you get into ministry to share the gospel, to change the world? However, does it feel like all you do is babysit immature, self-serving Christians?

When I say, “immature Christians,” I mean on all sides of the argument… whether it be for traditional, blended, or contemporary worship.

Some research shows that about 91% of pastors experience burnout. This burnout could be due to several reasons, including the worship wars that most pastors find themselves in regularly. Some have answered this problem by planting new churches and walking away from fellowships that have been around for a long time. Others have tried to appease everyone. Some have run off people who disagree with them. Other pastors ignore the problem and hope it goes away.

“…research shows that about 91% of pastors experience burnout.”

Discover the true issue

There are many reasons a congregation could be having worship wars. I brainstormed a quick list to get us thinking about the issue:

Spiritual immaturity

Worshiping the music instead of God

Worshiping the style instead of God

Worship nostalgia

Modern for modern sake

Worship is limited to one day a week

Lack of serving others’ interest

Ability – people are unable to sing the music, vocally

Lack of familiarity causes a person to have to concentrate more on the words and notes than focus on God

Complex – Music is fast, and the words fly by

Confusing – Words are not our modern words, and some don’t understand what they are singing

Instrumentation – Drums, no drums, guitars, no guitars, keyboard, no keyboard, etc.

Discovering the issues within your church is incredibly important. Why?

It will provide you with the most significant discipleship moment. Instead of making an arbitrary ruling, you will take the time to be approachable, teachable, and a leader that values others.

So how do we discover the different perspectives within the walls of our congregations?

Discover different perspectives by listening (Be quick to listen)

This you know, my beloved brethren. But everyone must be quick to hear, slow to speak and slow to anger; for the anger of man does not achieve the righteousness of God. James 1:19–20 (NASB95)

Give the gift of listening. I would encourage you to do a listening tour from one pastor to another. What is a listening tour? A listening tour is when you sit down with the different camps in your congregation to understand their perspective. I know it takes time and work. However, it also takes time to keep putting out the little fires. You might have everyone in one room to listen to each other, or if that would be too heated, you might take each camp individually.

Disciple people as you go (Be slow to speak)

Helping people return to their biblical core values is one of the primary functions of a pastor. As you disciple, you might find idolatry has taken hold of their heart. They have begun to worship the creation rather than the Creator. Clearly but gently restore them to a place of humility where they reengage with the Creator. The following Bible verse helps me when approaching worship wars:

Brethren, even if anyone is caught in any trespass, you who are spiritual, restore such a one in a spirit of gentleness; each one looking to yourself, so that you too will not be tempted. Bear one another’s burdens, and thereby fulfill the law of Christ. Galatians 6:1–2 (NASB95)

I can find that when I am being judgmental about the music, my heart is quickly caught in a trespass. I can focus on the excellence of worship, the notes, the tempos, the distractions, and so much more. All the time, I am not focusing on the God of the universe. The Holy Spirit—and sometimes my closest friends—remind me that I am focusing on the wrong thing. I am thankful for their gentle restoration.

Take responsibility for your contribution to the worship war

As pastors, we often contribute to the worship wars by being prideful, choosing our preferences over what will serve the congregation, not being teachable, not listening to other people’s perspectives, and 1,000 other ways. Jesus came to serve and not to be served. Jesus modeled servant leadership to us, and we should model servant leadership to others. Remember, God desires that we speak truth internally before we try to fix the truth in those around us.

Behold, You desire truth in the innermost being, And in the hidden part You will make me know wisdom. Psalm 51:6 (NASB95)

“As pastors, we often contribute to the worship wars by being prideful, choosing our preferences over what will serve the congregation, not being teachable, not listening to other people’s perspectives, and 1,000 other ways.”

Make and implement a plan

There are thousands of solutions to worship wars. The key is that you discern what God will have you do to serve your congregation the best. Here is a list of eight different possible solutions. These solutions may or may not serve your congregation well:

Multiple service styles

Blended worship

1 st Sunday (Traditional), 2 nd Sunday (Contemporary), 3 rd Sunday (Blended), 4 th Sunday (No Music/ Word of God only), 5 th Sunday (Kids Worship)

Sunday (Traditional), 2 Sunday (Contemporary), 3 Sunday (Blended), 4 Sunday (No Music/ Word of God only), 5 Sunday (Kids Worship) Every month a different music genre

Hymns only

Contemporary only

No music

Liturgical week

Together with your team, make a plan and then implement the plan. I see most often that people have not come up with the best strategy to serve their congregation. Some would even disagree with that statement because they believe worship is to serve the community. Don’t miss my point. My point is to get with your team and discern what God would have you do to bring honor and glory to Him.

Conclusion

Are you about to have a difficult conversation about worship wars? I would encourage you to search the Apple app store or Google store for the “Peacemaker Ministries App.” Downloading the app will help walk you from beginning to end through those tough conversations. Peacemaker Ministries is here to assist and equip Christians and their churches to respond to conflict biblically.