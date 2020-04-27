At Home With the Smalleys – Show Archive

Previous Shows
April 23, 2020 – Staying emotionally connected with your spouse while balancing workloads and chores
- Watch the conversation from April 23.
- During today’s conversation, Greg and Erin Smalley talk about how the coronavirus has changed duties at work and home. More women are trying to work a full-time job, teach kids (who are stuck at home), keep up with the housework and cook meals … often without their husband’s support. How can wives share their need for support … and come up with a workable solution?
- Greg and Erin talk about their new book, Reconnected.
- Related links include: Married with Household Chores and Chores and Your Marriage.