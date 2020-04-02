Celebrate Easter As a Couple

The Resurrection morning sun arises, but the house, which normally bustles with activity on this day, is strangely quiet. No juggling breakfast and yelling for everyone to hurry to get ready for church. It feels odd — waking to this holiday that normally involves so much celebration with family — biological family and church family. This year, everything is different, but you have an opportunity to focus on the Resurrection with your spouse. How do you celebrate Easter together as a couple?

You may video chat with family or friends later in the day, and you probably have something special planned if you still have kids in the house. The good news is that this year, you and your spouse can have special spiritual celebration, just the two of you. Though you may be social distancing or “quarantined” at home, you and your spouse can build stronger bonds with God and with each other. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

Attend a virtual sunrise service

Maybe a sunrise service to celebrate Easter was never on your radar screen in the past. But this year, your schedule might be more flexible. Why not rise early to celebrate our risen Savior as a couple, perhaps before the kids wake up? If your church doesn’t host a service online, find one that does and make it a special treat for you both. This year you might “travel” via online video to celebrate the Resurrection overseas. How about in Jerusalem?

Celebrate Easter by reading the Resurrection story

At Christmas, many people make a tradition of reading the Messiah’s birth story in Luke 2. Why not start a new tradition by reading the Resurrection story as a couple? One of you can read it from one of the Gospels and the other can choose a different Gospel version. Then discuss what you read. How has what happened two thousand years ago affected your lives today? What is your favorite part of the Resurrection story and why? Not only will it “set your minds on things that are above” (Colossians 3:2), it will also give you an opportunity to learn more about your spouse.

Do something especially thoughtful and kind for each other

There’s no better day than Resurrection Sunday to stop and reflect not only on the significance of Christ’s resurrection as it affects your salvation, life and eternity, but also how it affects your marriage.

While Jesus was on earth, He practiced a radical love in which He sacrificed everything so His bride could be with Him forever. As He told His disciples, “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13). Though you will probably never be asked to make that kind of literal sacrifice for your spouse, you can be generous with each other in the way you treat, respect, honor and love each other.

Even if you and your spouse are going through a tough patch, Resurrection Sunday is a powerful reminder that there is always promise and hope, that God specializes in resurrecting things that are dying or dead, because He is our Redeemer and Restorer. Allow the amazing spiritual truths of what this day represents to breathe new life into your marriage — and watch as God strengthens your relationship.