Family Finances: Quick Links to Help You and Your Spouse Through the Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus didn’t catch God by surprise … but it caught the rest of us off-guard. So, as you and your spouse sort through the financial challenges facing so many people during the coronavirus crisis, here are several resources to help you take stock of your situation and make a plan for your family’s finances. And don’t forget, we’re here to help.
If you’ve just been laid off
- Take these 6 financial steps if you get laid off — CNBC shares information on how to file for unemployment, contact lenders and think about health care options.
- Find out what you can do right now — The Muse (a Career Coaching site) provides a list with tips on job searching and planning next steps.
- Learn how the U.S. government is helping families — Benefits.gov provides links to unemployment assistance, healthcare and food benefits.
- Find financial institutions that offer coronavirus help — The Simple Dollar provides a list of banks, credit agencies, financial planning and internet help.
If you need to make a budget
- Download a Crisis Budget Guide — Crown Financial Ministries offers free online tools to help you budget and organize your family finances.
- Look for simple ways to save money — In addition to their Crisis Budget Guide, Crown Financial Ministries also shared ideas to trim expenses and save a few extra dollars.
- Read “Coronavirus: How to Keep Your Family Finances Strong.”
If you need help with unemployment
- Check the Unemployment Benefits Finder — The U.S. Department of Labor connects users to unemployment benefits in their home states.
- Get basic answers about unemployment benefits — USA Today has published “Laid off or furloughed because of COVID-19? We answer your questions about unemployment benefits.”
If you need to look for short-term employment
- Find out which companies are hiring — LinkedIn.com has a list of companies hiring extra workers during the coronavirus crisis.
- Find employer websites — Fortune.com provides links to companies hiring extra help.
If you need to talk to someone
- Contact Focus on the Family’s Counseling department at 1-855-771-HELP (4357). We’re available on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mountain Time.
- Talk to a licensed Christian counselor in your area. Visit our Christian Counselor’s Network.