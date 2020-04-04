Focus on the Family | Home
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

We are here to help your family
during the COVID-19 Crisis

Go Now
We are here to help your family get through the COVID-19 Crisis
Go Now

Family Finances: Quick Links to Help You and Your Spouse Through the Coronavirus Crisis

No items found
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
a man and woman look at a computer
© fizkes/Adobe Stock

The coronavirus didn’t catch God by surprise … but it caught the rest of us off-guard. So, as you and your spouse sort through the financial challenges facing so many people during the coronavirus crisis, here are several resources to help you take stock of your situation and make a plan for your family’s finances. And don’t forget, we’re here to help.

If you’ve just been laid off

  • Take these 6 financial steps if you get laid offCNBC shares information on how to file for unemployment, contact lenders and think about health care options.
  • Find out what you can do right now — The Muse (a Career Coaching site) provides a list with tips on job searching and planning next steps.
  • Learn how the U.S. government is helping families — Benefits.gov provides links to unemployment assistance, healthcare and food benefits.
  • Find financial institutions that offer coronavirus help The Simple Dollar provides a list of banks, credit agencies, financial planning and internet help.

If you need to make a budget

If you need help with unemployment

  • Check the Unemployment Benefits Finder The U.S. Department of Labor connects users to unemployment benefits in their home states.
  • Get basic answers about unemployment benefits — USA Today has published “Laid off or furloughed because of COVID-19? We answer your questions about unemployment benefits.”

If you need to look for short-term employment

  • Find out which companies are hiring — LinkedIn.com has a list of companies hiring extra workers during the coronavirus crisis.
  • Find employer websites — Fortune.com provides links to companies hiring extra help.

If you need to talk to someone

If you need encouragement

Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 0 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

No items found

You May Also Like

About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Focus on the Family

Have you benefited from a Focus on the Family ministry or resource? Share your story today and help families thrive.

Tell Your Story
No Thanks