“I feel completely disconnected and alone. I love you and I’m committed to our marriage, but I feel like we’re nothing more than married roommates.”

Is this your marriage? Married roommates. Two people — sharing the same house … the same bed. But missing out on what matters most.

Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley know the feeling. After several years of helping others strengthen their marriages, the Smalleys realized that they had neglected their own advice. In this video series, Greg and Erin share how busyness, routine and exhaustion almost doomed their marriage. Erin’s stunning admission — “I love you … but I feel like we’re nothing more than married roommates” — started the couple on a journey to reconnect. Now, the Smalleys are sharing their experience to help you and your spouse move from roommates to soulmates.