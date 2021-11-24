2021 Advent Devotionals for Families

This Advent season, your family and children can draw closer to God through a deeper exploration of Focus on the Family’s 2021 Advent Devotionals. Follow along with our weekly Advent Devotionals to learn more about the Advent season and God’s character.
Each week, discover a new Advent theme and name of God. Then, your family can use discussion questions based on biblical readings to unpack the meaning behind Christmas.
“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom He is pleased!”
Throughout Advent, use these Advent Devotionals to teach your children how to approach the Christmas season focusing on the Lord and His glory.
2021 Advent Devotionals Introduction by Asheritah Ciuciu
Week 1
Advent Theme: Hope
In Week 1 of our Advent Devotionals, learn more about the hope we have in the Lord’s plan for the salvation of the world.
Week 2
Advent Theme: Faith
In Week 2 of our Advent Devotionals, learn more about the necessity of faith for Christian families throughout the Christmas season.
Week 3
Advent Theme: Joy
In Week 3 of our Advent Devotionals, learn more about how to teach your kids about the joy Jesus provides through His first coming.
Week 4
Advent Theme: Peace
In Week 4, learn more about God’s peace. While Advent season concludes with Jesus’ birth, it’s only the beginning of God’s story for redemption and love.
