2021 Advent Devotionals for Families

This Advent season, your family and children can draw closer to God through a deeper exploration of Focus on the Family’s 2021 Advent Devotionals. Follow along with our weekly Advent Devotionals to learn more about the Advent season and God’s character.

Each week, discover a new Advent theme and name of God. Then, your family can use discussion questions based on biblical readings to unpack the meaning behind Christmas.

In Luke 2:14 the angels say:

“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom He is pleased!”

Throughout Advent, use these Advent Devotionals to teach your children how to approach the Christmas season focusing on the Lord and His glory.