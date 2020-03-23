7 Things to Keep Your Family Close During These Challenging Times

Lord willing, most families will be watching the Olympics later this summer. When you do, you’ll be able to remember back to your own Slow-Motion Family Olympics during the COVID crisis. In particular, you’ll remember how much fun you had as a family competing in these four not-quite-real Olympic events as an evening of fun.This isn’t an exhaustive list of slow-motion Olympic events, so feel free to come up with your own.

Shortest Distance, Best Form, Slow-Motion Discus Toss!

The current Olympic records for the Discus are 69.89 m (229 ft. 3 1/2in) for men by Virgilijus Alekna in 2004, and 72.30m (237 ft. 2 1/2in) for women by Martina Hellmann in 1988. If you do this event correctly, your discus will travel about 6 to 12 inches! But here’s why everyone will love it when, with all your effort, it barely flies from your hand!

If you have a frisbee in the garage, that’s perfect. But a small thin book can work just as well. If you use a book, cover it with tin foil and mold the edges so it’s basically round. Remember, as with all these events, your goal is to do all of them in slow-motion! Also, it’s best if you model these events for your kids first. Trust us. You doing each event as a demonstration alone is worth capturing on video! Here’s how to do this first event:

Make a large circle with tape on the floor of the room that is now dedicated as your Olympic stadium! Make sure you go online or use your smart speaker and play the Olympic music for your very own parade of nations where everyone in the family gets to march around the room.

Now, demonstrate this first event for your kids by taking one slow step forward. Be sure to do this very slowly. Then start to slowly twirl around in a circle. After at least one complete, agonizingly slow turn – with your best grimace and shout – let go and drop your discus! Then as you complete your turn, look back over your shoulder slowly towards where your record breaking throw would have gone far away, not at your feet where it actually fell.

If you’ll model it, they’ll try it! And it’s amazing how good some kids are at this slow-motion idea!

We suggest you clap for everyone and have everyone take a turn. But if you’re more of a competitive family, you can have your kids create Olympic judging cards from 1 through 10. After each person has thrown their discus, the judges hold up the card they think represents how slowly and perfectly they feel the person did. However, as we’ll share later, we suggest if you do use the cards, only have “10s” to hold up. That way you can cheer on each person by holding up a perfect score.

Best Slow-Motion Dash Finish Line Lean

Just like it sounds, you can absolutely do this dash indoors because it’s in slow-motion! You’ll need to get some masking or painters tape and put down a starting line. Then either use tape or get a roll of crepe paper streamers to use as a finish line. Give each person a very slow “On… your… mark… get… set……Goooooooooo!”

Begin to run in very slow-motion. Again, be sure to model this for them first. Take five or six dramatic and molasses-slow steps until you get to the finish line. Then in super slow-motion, lean far across the finish line or slowly keep walking until you break the streamer tape. If you do use crepe paper streamers, remember that they stretch. So tell your child it’s OK to just have it wrap around them if they don’t actually break it by stretching it.

We suggest you make a homemade ribbon or colored gold medal for each person. This is not a participation trophy. Instead, really look for how each person in the family might actually have done the best lean, the best slow-motion run, or the best worst attempt at being slow. In other words, make a unique award for each kid.

Best Slow-Motion Gymnastics Balance Beam Event

Remember the tape for your starting and finishing line? You can also use it as your Olympic balance beam. Show your kids a picture of a real balance beam and just how high off the ground a gymnast really is as they do all those amazing things on that tiny, thin beam of wood! That’s the kind of picture you want to put in their minds as each of you does your best slow-motion Olympic balance beam routine!

Mix up the routine with fake twists and turns – maybe even pretend flips – while staying on the tape beam. And don’t forget the very important dismount everyone must do, all in slow-motion! Again, have those ribbons ready and when you see something particularly funny or cool, that becomes the title of their gold medal award.

Best Pairs or Individual Slow-Motion Ice Skating Event

Yes, we’re mixing the Winter Olympics into the Summer Olympics but it still counts for your family fun time! And yes, here is where mom and dad can shine together by doing ice dancing, slow-motion style, in front of the kids. They’ll go nuts if you two really get into it! At the end of your routine, make sure you actually kiss your spouse as the kids cry, “Yuck!”

First, each person needs to first pick a song they’re going to ice dance to. Any song they like works whether it’s fast or slow. Each person is only going to do your skating routine for 1 minute. Get someone in the family to either look at a stopwatch, a watch with a second hand, or use the timer on your phone to start and stop the music. During that one minute, have each person or a couple “skate” in slow motion doing pretend leaps and jumps.

Real Olympians do things like the salchow loop, axel, or the Lutz –each named after the skater who invented that move. But each person or couple in your family should also come up with their own name for that one amazing slow-motion Olympic move they create for their ice dancing routine. Make sure they announce it ahead of time. For example,“I’ll be doing the Sofia Shuffle in the middle of my program, so be watching for it! It’s a triple circle with a one-handed push up and other special stuff.”

Again, we highly suggest you celebrate everyone and try and personalize a ribbon or medal for each person in each event, lest the oldest or most aggressive child ends up with 6 ribbons and another with none. It’s a small thing, but let competition get out of control and you’ll quickly be asking yourself, “How did that go so wrong?”