Advent 2021 Family Devotional – Week 2

Tuesday – December 7

Read: Deuteronomy 32:7; Deuteronomy 5:1-20

Have you ever heard of the Ten Commandments? Do they ever seem like an outdated set of rules to follow? If they do, you’re not alone. However, God created the Ten Commandments with a greater purpose in mind, and surprisingly enough it wasn’t so that you could follow the commandments perfectly every single day of your life.

That’s right. God knew from the very beginning that we could never perfectly follow the Ten Commandments or any rule that He created. That’s because He cares far more about our obedience, faith, and belief in Him than our ability to follow rules. And eventually, God knew He would send His son Jesus to fulfill the Ten Commandments and every rule ever created. Because Jesus is the only one who can perfectly follow every rule. Because of Jesus, we can have that relationship with God.

Discussion Questions: