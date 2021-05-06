Marriages and families are in trouble after the challenges of last year.
If it's not too much to ask, would you help equip these families with the resources they need to put Jesus at the center of their home?
Yes, I will help struggling families!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Helping Families Thrive
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

The Shoe Rule: Teaching Kids Responsibility Through Family Rules

  • By Chris Brack
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Heap of different shoes on color background
New Africa / stock.adobe.com
What started as a rule to get our kids to put away their shoes grew into a good example of how doing right was a much better choice than doing what was convenient.

My 5-year-old son, Thomas, ran past me on his way to the stairs that led to his room. “Slow down,” I automatically called out one of our family rules as I finished folding a pair of jeans. Those family rules were meant for teaching our young kids responsibility and would be instrumental in what happened next. I heard a thump followed by a cry of pain and hurried into the living room. “Are you OK?” I asked.

“I slipped on Michelle’s shoe,” Thomas said, tears rolling down his cheeks.

My husband and I have four kids, but that day there were certainly more than four pairs of shoes in the living room. Our children had gotten into the habit of kicking off their footwear wherever they were. It didn’t bother me when they were younger, but it did now.

After talking with my husband, we decided we needed to motivate our children to pick up after themselves. We wanted them to do what was right, not just what was convenient in the moment — starting with their shoes.

A New Plan and New Family Rules

Our strategy was simple. Any shoe or sock left behind belonged to me. So I picked up shoes and socks throughout the day and then gave my kids an opportunity to earn them back.

When one child asked, “Where are my tennis shoes?” I replied, “You left them in the dining room. If you want to dust the bookshelf, they can be yours again.”

I was completely surprised when this plan worked. After a few shoes were paid for with chores, the footwear miraculously found its way into the proper place without my help. And unexpectedly, our shoe experiment branched out.

At the end of each night, I used to pick up toys and take them to our children’s rooms. But our kids started to do that task on their own. (I think they were afraid the shoe rule might extend to their toys.)

Though I wish we’d started this exercise when our children were younger, I’m glad we began it when we did. The shoe rule was the first step in helping them realize why short-term convenience isn’t always the best answer to a problem.

Parenting is both challenging and fun. Focus on the Family’s Parenting website is full of ideas and advice to help you thrive!
Learn More

Going Deeper With Teaching Kids Responsibility

As our children grew, the shoe rule gave us a basis for having other conversations with our kids. We used it in our discussions about choosing to do what was right in the areas of personal responsibility and moral decisions.

Was saying an unkind word when they felt hurt the best action? Or was holding their tongue better so as to keep from hurting someone’s feelings and learn self-control? Should they cheat off of a friend’s paper or get the grade they deserved, which forced them to study harder?

Because my children had a tangible example for understanding why they were making decisions, they were better able to think through outcomes. They found that taking responsibility not only for their material possessions but also for their social actions was difficult but important. And sometimes doing what was right felt unfair, such as when a sibling appeared to be held to a different standard.

At those times, we talked about Paul’s encouragement in Galatians 6:9: “Let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.” With each choice to do what was right, my children learned that doing good was seldom the most convenient path, but it had rewards. Not saying an unkind word kept friendships stronger. Not cheating made them better students.

Over time, our kids began to understand how their choices had short-term and long-term consequences. What started as a family rule to get our kids to put away their shoes grew into a great way of teaching our kids responsibility. That rule became a good example of how doing right was a much better choice than doing what was convenient.

© 2021 Chris Brack. Used by permission. All rights reserved. This article first appeared in the June/July 2021 issue of Focus on the Family magazine as “The Shoe Rule.”

 
 

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. Not to mention, there are new in-laws to add into the mix many times.
Join Ron Deal, author and family therapist as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.
Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Raising Your Kids to Defend the Faith (1)

Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith

“Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith” is a series of five short videos, created to get you started in teaching your kids the fundamentals of Christianity, so they can understand it, explain it, and defend it.
Sign up Here!

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Reconnected: The Digital Experience is an online study group that offers a 7-part video series designed to help couples discover the characteristics of roommate-like marriages and learn reconnection strategies such as pillow talk, uniting spiritually and dream sharing to break out of boredom and establish deep, heart-felt communication. The Reconnected Digital Experience includes: Seven teaching videos, online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help you and your spouse reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

You May Also Like

Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin