John 13:1-17, 31-35; 1 Corinthians 11:23-26
How does the culture define love? Does it match up with how Jesus demonstrated love?
In what ways are we showing (or not showing) love to each other in our family? What makes it hard to love each other?
How can we show love through service to our friends and neighbors?
What You Can Do to Help Your Child Feel Loved (article)
The 5 Love Languages and Your Teen (article)
Make Service a Habit (article)
By the end of the day, have each member of the family write down one new way to show love to each other.
Also, come up with an idea of how to serve a friend or neighbor and do it tomorrow. (Hint: Some of the crafts and recipes listed might give ideas to build off of or do.)
10 Ways Your Family Can Show Love to Neighbors During Coronavirus (article)
1986 / PG
A movie on sin and redemption.
The resurrection was the ultimate validation of who Jesus claimed to be — the Messiah himself.
Simple ways to celebrate Easter with your kids
Give your child appreciation for Jesus Christ’s mission.
Clubhouse Magazine reinforces traditional values & promotes family closeness with hands-on activities, challenging puzzles and exciting stories. Read the April 2020 issue (with Easter content) now for free!
Clubhouse Jr. Magazine provides faith-filled fun for youngsters with creative stories, fascinating articles, puzzles, crafts and more. You’ll love the way this bright & colorful kids’ magazine reinforces biblical values. Read the April 2020 issue (with Easter content) now for free!
Mark 15:21-41; Luke 23:39-43; Isaiah 53:3-7
What does grace and forgiveness look like?
When is it easy to forgive and when it is hard?
Share an experience where someone gave you grace or forgiveness when it wasn’t deserved? How does this relate to Jesus’ death?
Grace and Forgiveness in Parenting (article)
3 Practical Principles for Disciplining with Grace (article)
Showing Grace to Your Family in Close Quarters (article)
List ways to be more gracious and forgiving to family members and others when they hurt your feelings, are unkind, or judge harshly something you have done. (Hint: If this is hard, reverse the view. How would you want people to treat you when you accidentally or intentionally hurt, are unkind or harsh to others?)
Forgiveness Isn’t Fair, But it is Essential (article)
Defusing Sibling Rivalry with Love (article)
2005 / PG
The fantasy story showing Christ’s love, death and resurrection in a new way.
Jesus Christ really walked the earth. His birth, death and resurrection changed the world forever.
Your child can have a more complete understanding of what Christ’s death and resurrection have already accomplished through your teaching them these four truths about Christ’s sacrifice.
The Easter story can be confusing to young children. Use the things popular culture associates with Easter today to teach kids about the real meaning of Easter.
What to Do When You Make a Mistake – Dr. Josh and Christi Straub
Parents don’t need to beat themselves up when they make a mistake. Dr. Josh and Christi Straub show parents how to make it right after a parenting mistake and how to create a buffer that will still allow them to provide emotional safety for their kids.
Tomato Devotional for Kids – Tim Shoemaker
God can take messes in our lives and make something wonderful out of them. Tim Shoemaker demonstrates how this may happen with a fun object lesson.
Matthew 27:57-66; John 19:38-42; 2 Corinthians 5:21
How can we have faith and believe in something that we can't see?
Do you sometimes doubt your faith, especially when things get hard?
What can we learn from the way David kept his faith when he faced so many difficulties in his life?
How has God come through for our family when we have struggled?
What Is Faith? (article)
Faith Grows in Hard Places — Even for Kids (article)
Work together as a family to write a family statement of faith, including what you believe in. Then come up with a creative way to display it in your home and share it with others.
Pass on Your Faith to the Next Generation (article)
Writing a Family Mission Statement (article)
5 Evidences the Bible is True (article)
1993 / PG
A movie about C.S. Lewis exploring God’s role in suffering, risking pain for intimacy.
Lee Strobel, a former investigative journalist, sought to debunk the claims of Christianity but his research led him down an unexpected path.

Here are some answers to questions your child may ask about God.
Matthew 28:1-10, 16-20; Luke 24:1-12, 36-52; Romans 6:8-11, 1 Peter 1:3
Are you more likely to be grateful or grumble when you get up in the morning or go about your day?
What specifically can the family be thankful for right now?
How can we, as a family, show our gratitude to one another, our neighbors and to God?
The Secret of Gratitude (article)
Teaching Thankfulness (article)
Together, as a family, make a gratitude jar. Then have each member of the family write notes to each other about things they are grateful for during the week. Plan to read those notes during a meal together and celebrate each other.
Teaching Kids to Be Grateful – Part 1 (broadcast)
Training Kids to Be Grateful (article)
1959 / G
The classic tale of Christ’s life.
The grand narrative of the Gospel helps us better understand the importance of Jesus’ Resurrection
Raising children and promoting spiritual growth

How Parents Can Help Kids Feel the Peace and Joy of Jesus – Natasha Crain
It’s hard to find true peace and joy in this world. But both can be found in a relationship with Jesus Christ. Watch this video and learn how you, as a parent, can help your kids learn to be more peaceful and joyful.
Electric Pickle Devotional for Kids – Tim Shoemaker
Tim Shoemaker demonstrates the battle between good and evil that we all struggle with in this engaging object lesson devotional.
Have you benefited from a Focus on the Family ministry or resource? Share your story today and help families thrive.