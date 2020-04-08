Focus on the Family | Home
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

We are here to help your family
during the COVID-19 Crisis

Go Now
We are here to help your family get through the COVID-19 Crisis
Go Now
Celebrate Easter Together @ Home
A resource for your family as you celebrate Easter during the quarantine.

This is a Easter weekend.

This is a unique Easter weekend.

For many people, Easter typically revolves around getting together with other friends and family. With social distancing and quarantine in place for most of us, this weekend will look far from normal.
 

One thing doesn’t change — Jesus Christ is at the center of this weekend. 
 

Focus on the Family is here to come alongside you during this time to provide a daily set of Christ-centered videos, crafts, conversation-starters, and more to help your family Celebrate Easter Together @ Home. Use the resources below in addition to what you’re already planning, and share with other families who might be encouraged and strengthened by what you find on this page.

Jump To:

Click the images below to jump to the resources and activities for that day.

Maundy Thursday
Good Friday
Holy Saturday
Easter Sunday
MAUNDY THURSDAY

Demonstrating through sacrificial service.

Demonstrating love through sacrificial service.

Jesus told us that loving God means that we must also love our neighbor (Mark 12:30-31). Christ demonstrated how, through sacrificially serving others, we can show His love to the people around us. For instance, Jesus showed love to His disciples by serving them and washing their feet. We are called to love one another in the same way. How can you show Christ’s love to those around you today?

Passages to Read

John 13:1-17, 31-35; 1 Corinthians 11:23-26

Questions to Ask

How does the culture define love? Does it match up with how Jesus demonstrated love?
In what ways are we showing (or not showing) love to each other in our family? What makes it hard to love each other?
How can we show love through service to our friends and neighbors?

Some resources to help you think it through:
What You Can Do to Help Your Child Feel Loved (article)
The 5 Love Languages and Your Teen (article)
Make Service a Habit (article)

Family Response

By the end of the day, have each member of the family write down one new way to show love to each other.
Also, come up with an idea of how to serve a friend or neighbor and do it tomorrow. (Hint: Some of the crafts and recipes listed might give ideas to build off of or do.)

Some resources to help you think it through:
10 Ways Your Family Can Show Love to Neighbors During Coronavirus (article) 

Crafts & Recipes

logo

To access these resources, sign up for our free new streaming service [email protected], which includes videos and audio resources for the whole family —both adults and children. 

All of the features mentioned here are immediately available to you when you sign up. 

Sign up for [email protected]
That the World May Know - The Last Passover
Adventures in Odyssey - The Imagination Station (part 1)
Eyewitness Bible Series - Thursday: Vine, Branches, Fruit and Leaves

Additional Resources and Activities for Maundy Thursday

Plugged In movie recommendation

Read Plugged In’s Movie Night for teens with summary, Bible verses, talking points/questions and additional activities.

The Mission

1986 / PG

A movie on sin and redemption.

Download Movie Guide

Related articles & activities

Related videos

GOOD FRIDAY

are found at the cross.

Grace and forgiveness are found at the cross.

Jesus’ death and resurrection brought about grace and forgiveness for the world. The barriers that sin had once created between us and God have been torn down. We have been invited into a powerful and loving relationship with Christ and have the opportunity to extend that same grace and forgiveness that He showed us toward others. God’s grace and forgiveness gives us freedom from shame so that we can step into what God has called us to be, what He’s called us to do, and to continue His ministry of reconciling people to Him.

Passages to Read

Mark 15:21-41; Luke 23:39-43; Isaiah 53:3-7

Questions to Ask

What does grace and forgiveness look like?
When is it easy to forgive and when it is hard?
Share an experience where someone gave you grace or forgiveness when it wasn’t deserved? How does this relate to Jesus’ death?

Some resources to help you think it through:
Grace and Forgiveness in Parenting (article)
3 Practical Principles for Disciplining with Grace (article)
Showing Grace to Your Family in Close Quarters (article)

Family Response

List ways to be more gracious and forgiving to family members and others when they hurt your feelings, are unkind, or judge harshly something you have done. (Hint: If this is hard, reverse the view. How would you want people to treat you when you accidentally or intentionally hurt, are unkind or harsh to others?)

Some resources to help you think it through:
Forgiveness Isn’t Fair, But it is Essential (article)
Diffusing Sibling Rivalry with Love (article)

Crafts & Recipes

logo

To access these resources, sign up for our free new streaming service [email protected], which includes videos and audio resources for the whole family —both adults and children. 

All of the features mentioned here are immediately available to you when you sign up. 

Sign up for [email protected]
Drive Through History - The Trial of Jesus
Adventures in Odyssey - The Imagination Station (part 2)
Eyewitness Bible Series - Good Friday: Peter and Pilate
That the World May Know - The Fifth Cup: Our Way of Hope
Drive Through History - The Crucifixion of Jesus

Additional Resources and Activities for Good Friday

Plugged In movie recommendation

Read Plugged In’s Movie Night for teens with summary, Bible verses, talking points/questions and additional activities.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

2005 / PG

The fantasy story showing Christ’s love, death and resurrection in a new way.

Download Movie Guide

Related articles

Why Easter Matters

Your child can have a more complete understanding of what Christ’s death and resurrection have already accomplished through your teaching them these four truths about Christ’s sacrifice.

Read More »

Related videos

What to Do When You Make a Mistake – Dr. Josh and Christi Straub
Parents don’t need to beat themselves up when they make a mistake. Dr. Josh and Christi Straub show parents how to make it right after a parenting mistake and how to create a buffer that will still allow them to provide emotional safety for their kids.

Tomato Devotional for Kids – Tim Shoemaker
God can take messes in our lives and make something wonderful out of them. Tim Shoemaker demonstrates how this may happen with a fun object lesson.

HOLY SATURDAY

faith and belief in the midst of doubt.

Intentional faith and belief in the midst of doubt.

The day after Jesus’ death surely must have tested the faith of the disciples. Jesus, their expected deliverer, had been brutally killed and was now buried in the grave. Perhaps some of the disciples remembered His promises to return, but others surely doubted. God was asking them for intentional faith and belief in a time when the future seemed unclear. In times when we too are waiting and are uncertain of the future, how can we continue to intentionally pursue our trust and faith in God?

Passages to Read

Matthew 27:57-66; John 19:38-42; 2 Corinthians 5:21

Questions to Ask

How can we have faith and believe in something that we can't see?
Do you sometimes doubt your faith, especially when things get hard?
What can we learn from the way David kept his faith when he faced so many difficulties in his life?
How has God come through for our family when we have struggled?

Some resources to help you think it through:
What Is Faith? (article)
Faith Grows in Hard Places — Even for Kids (article)

Family Response

Work together as a family to write a family statement of faith, including what you believe in. Then come up with a creative way to display it in your home and share it with others.

Some resources to help you think it through:
Pass on Your Faith to the Next Generation (article)
Writing a Family Mission Statement (article)
5 Evidences the Bible is True (article)

Crafts & Recipes

logo

To access these resources, sign up for our free new streaming service [email protected], which includes videos and audio resources for the whole family —both adults and children. 

All of the features mentioned here are immediately available to you when you sign up. 

Sign up for [email protected]
Eyewitness Bible Series - Black Saturday: The Last Day
Focus on the Family Radio Theatre - Ben-Hur (Part 1)
That the World May Know - Crucifixion: The Coronation of a King

Additional Resources and Activities for Holy Saturday

Plugged In movie recommendation

Read Plugged In’s Movie Night for teens with summary, Bible verses, talking points/questions and additional activities.

Shadowlands

1993 / PG 

A movie about C.S. Lewis exploring God’s role in suffering, risking pain for intimacy. 

Download Movie Guide

Related articles

Related videos

EASTER SUNDAY

for hope found in Christ's resurrection.

Gratitude for hope found in Christ's resurrection.

Christ’s resurrection brings an incredible hope that we can have in our daily lives. Gratefulness for that hope can shape how we live our lives each and every day. Gratitude can shape our hearts and make us open to sharing God’s hope with those around us; it is the gateway to kindness. How can you show gratitude today?

Passages to Read

Matthew 28:1-10, 16-20; Luke 24:1-12, 36-52; Romans 6:8-11, 1 Peter 1:3

Questions to Ask

Are you more likely to be grateful or grumble when you get up in the morning or go about your day?
What specifically can the family be thankful for right now?
How can we, as a family, show our gratitude to one another, our neighbors and to God?

Some resources to help you think it through:
The Secret of Gratitude (article)
Teaching Thankfulness (article)

Family Response

Together, as a family, make a gratitude jar. Then have each member of the family write notes to each other about things they are grateful for during the week. Plan to read those notes during a meal together and celebrate each other.

Some resources to help you think it through:
Teaching Kids to Be Grateful – Part 1 (broadcast)
Training Kids to Be Grateful (article)

Crafts & Recipes

logo

To access these resources, sign up for our free new streaming service [email protected], which includes videos and audio resources for the whole family —both adults and children. 

All of the features mentioned here are immediately available to you when you sign up. 

Sign up for [email protected]
That the World May Know - Easter Program: The Mission of Jesus
Focus on the Family Radio Theatre - Ben-Hur (Part 2)
That the World May Know - Ascension: The King Takes His Throne
Eyewitness Bible Series - Easter Sunday: Resurrection

Additional Resources and Activities for Easter Sunday

Plugged In movie recommendation

Read Plugged In’s Movie Night for teens with summary, Bible verses, talking points/questions and additional activities.

Ben-Hur

1959 / G

The classic tale of Christ’s life.

Download Movie Guide

Related articles

Related videos

How Parents Can Help Kids Feel the Peace and Joy of Jesus – Natasha Crain
It’s hard to find true peace and joy in this world. But both can be found in a relationship with Jesus Christ. Watch this video and learn how you, as a parent, can help your kids learn to be more peaceful and joyful.

Electric Pickle Devotional for Kids – Tim Shoemaker
Tim Shoemaker demonstrates the battle between good and evil that we all struggle with in this engaging object lesson devotional.

AIOC-Group-big-1024x1024

Stuck at home?​

Get a 4-week free trial of an Adventures in Odyssey Club Membership and encourage your family through these audio episodes today! No credit card required. (Free trial offer for new members only, not existing members. New email address and username required!)​
Join Today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Focus on the Family

Have you benefited from a Focus on the Family ministry or resource? Share your story today and help families thrive.

Tell Your Story
No Thanks