Creating a Will Can Bring Peace of Mind In Fearful Times

By Josh Zeichik, Director of Planned Giving
With fears abounding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Google Trends reports that searches for “how to make a will” are at an all-time high. People are looking for answers and practical wisdom to guide them through the process of creating a will.

There is no doubt that this is a wise instinct to plan for events that all of us would rather not think about but know will one day happen. But not all the resources that are available for creating a will are coming from a biblical perspective.

Resources For Creating a Will

Focus on the Family believes that one should take careful consideration of the biblical principles that speak to caring for your family. That’s why we have partnered with Christian Trustmaker, an online resource to help you create your estate documents from a biblical worldview at an affordable price. This tool will help you walk through the key questions that you must think through when preparing a will or trust document. Additionally, friends of Focus on the Family will receive a 30% discount when they use Christian Trustmaker.

We know that you may have questions about creating a will or special considerations for your unique situation. So, to help provide you with as many answers as possible, we have created a Resource Library where you can download FREE resources to help answer your questions.

We also invite you to email us at [email protected] with your questions or to set up a FREE 30-minute consultation to discuss your unique situation with a member of our Planned Giving team.

If you do not live in one of the states that Christian Trustmaker operates in and would still like to begin building your estate plan, contact the Focus on the Family’s Planned Giving Department at 1-800-782-8227 or email us at [email protected] for unique resources.

In a time when so many people are filled with fear, let us help encourage you to make wise decisions that bring peace of mind. 

Legacy Planners, Inc. dba Christian Trustmaker provides access to independent attorneys and self-help services at your specific direction.  Christian Trustmaker is not a law firm or a substitute for an attorney.  Christian Trustmaker is a registered and bonded Legal Document Assistant #497 Orange County (exp. 7/31/21), 9870 Research Drive, Suite 209, Irvine, CA 92618 | (888) 948-7904.

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
About the Author

Josh Zeichik, Director of Planned Giving

Josh is Focus on the Family’s Director of Planned Giving and has been leading that department since 2017. Prior to working at Focus on the Family, Josh earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in biblical counseling from The Masters University, and has experience with youth ministry, church-planting and banking.

