Welcome to Father’s Day 2022

Every year, Father’s Day presents an opportunity for celebrating and appreciating the dads in your life. On and around Father’s Day, people gather to show love to dads within their families. For some families, Father’s Day 2022 will be a time full of special memories and important recognition of how dads contribute positively to their families and children.

For other families, Father’s Day carries the weight of painful interactions with an earthly father. Unfortunately, a wide number of children and families live with pain and hurt at the hands of their father. So, Father’s Day is a day best ignored or celebrated in a different way.

In each and every story, a father is present. In both simple and complex ways, we are each influenced by our fathers. That’s why it’s important to recognize that even though we are impacted by our fathers, we cannot change their behavior on our own.

Part of Father’s Day is celebrating and appreciating our father’s best qualities and positive impact in our life. As you read, explore our wide-ranging content about fathers, fatherhood, and the positive impact fathers have upon their family.